Esneth Domingo arrives in Japan for May 3 OPBF title rematch vs. Iimura

CEBU CITY, Philippines – World-rated flyweight Esneth “Hard Hitter” Domingo of the Cebu-based ZIP Sanman Boxing Team arrived in Japan on Monday, April 28, in preparation for his highly anticipated rematch against Jukiya Iimura on May 3 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Domingo, 26, the nephew of renowned trainer Michael Domingo, traveled to Tokyo alongside his uncle. Upon their arrival, they were warmly greeted by their manager, Mhavic Matsuura, as they geared up for the 12-round bout, where Iimura’s Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) flyweight title will be on the line.

This marks Domingo’s third fight in Japan and his fifth bout abroad. His previous stints in Japan have been nothing short of impressive, scoring back-to-back knockouts in 2022 against Iimura and Kosuke Tomioka.

Domingo’s success in Japan followed a setback in 2022 when he lost by decision to South Africa’s Nhlanhla Tyirha in East London, South Africa.

Hailing from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, Domingo boasts a record of 21 wins (13 by knockout) and two defeats. He is currently on a five-fight winning streak since 2022, having captured both the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global flyweight title and the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Silver flyweight title. Domingo is currently ranked No. 3 in the IBF flyweight division and No. 13 in the WBO rankings.

On the other hand, Iimura has shown significant improvement since his initial loss to Domingo. Now ranked No. 7 by the World Boxing Association (WBA) and No. 14 by the WBO, Iimura is also riding a five-fight winning streak. His victories include claiming the Japan Boxing Commission flyweight title and the OPBF flyweight title, which he will defend in the upcoming rematch.

Iimura’s most recent win came via unanimous decision against Filipino boxer Lorenz Dumam-ag, securing the OPBF flyweight title.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP