Kevin Quiambao grateful for support as he embarks on NBA Summer League journey

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two-time UAAP MVP Kevin Quiambao is filled with gratitude as he prepares to take on one of the biggest challenges of his career — the NBA Summer League.

The aspiring Filipino basketball star is determined to become the first homegrown Filipino player to make it to the NBA, and he is thankful for the unwavering support from those around him.

Quiambao, who recently announced his participation in the NBA Summer League, was in Cebu to support the Lao family and Strong Group Athletics (SGA) founder Frank Lao at the opening of a new roasted chicken business venture, which launched its first set of branches in Cebu.

SGA founder Frank Lao, alongside SGA chairman Jacob Lao, led the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new branches, with Quiambao serving as the brand’s main endorser.

Currently playing for the Goyang Sono Skygunners in the Korean Basketball League (KBL), Quiambao expressed his excitement about the rare opportunity to participate in the NBA Summer League. He thanked everyone, especially the Lao family, for their steadfast support throughout his journey.

“It’s a blessing and an honor to be here in Cebu with the Lao family and the bosses. I feel very welcome, and I feel safe around these guys,” said the 6-foot-7 forward.

For Quiambao, the chance to compete in the NBA Summer League is a dream come true, offering him the opportunity to play against top-tier NBA hopefuls.

“It’s a privilege for me to play with these guys in the NBA Summer League. They are top-caliber NBA players, and I’m super excited. I’ll do whatever it takes,” he said.

Quiambao’s performance with the Skygunners has been nothing short of impressive. In one memorable game last March, he posted a 31-point, 11-rebound double-double in a win over the Wonju DB Promy in the KBL, showcasing his potential on the international stage.

“It was a rollercoaster ride. I joined the KBL mid-season, and with some of our star players injured, I had to step up. We came up a bit short, but it was such a memorable experience — it was my first professional season as a basketball player,” said Quiambao.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Goyang Skygunners for their full support in his NBA Summer League aspirations.

“I’m really happy with their support. Where else can you find a team that supports its players like this? I will always give my best. If I have the opportunity to bring them a championship in the KBL, I will do everything I can,” he added.

When asked about his expectations for the NBA Summer League, Quiambao remained grounded but expressed his excitement for the opportunity, acknowledging the slim chances he faces while emphasizing his determination.

“For me, I’m not setting too many expectations. People, especially here in the Philippines, will always have something to say. But I’ll focus on the training camp. Many players in the Philippines dream of making it to the NBA. I’m super excited — this is a huge opportunity,” Quiambao shared.

“I may have a slim chance, but even that is better than no chance at all. I’m doing this with pride and passion, and I’ll carry the flag of the Philippines with me.”

