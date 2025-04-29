Athlete’s death in Camiguin games mourned by boxing community

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – The family, friends, and academic community are in mourning following the tragic death of a student-athlete shortly after participating in a boxing event in Camiguin province over the weekend.

In a statement released on Monday, Occidental Mindoro State College confirmed its coordination with relevant agencies and the State Colleges and Universities Athletic Association (SCUAA) to facilitate the travel arrangements for the remains of Marc Mateo Castillo, 20.

“College officials have personally reached out to Mr. Castillo’s bereaved family and are providing full support in all necessary arrangements for his dignified return home,” the college statement said.

Castillo, who was representing the Southern Tagalog Region, competed in his final match against an opponent from the National Capital Region on April 26. The bout concluded with the referee stopping the contest in the third round, after which Castillo received immediate medical attention at the venue.

The boxing match was part of the SCUAA National Games, a significant sporting event that brings together over 4,700 athletes and coaches from state colleges and universities across the Philippines.

In a separate statement issued on Monday, the local government of Mambajao in Camiguin, through its Municipal Health Office, affirmed that their medical team was present at every match throughout the games.

“Following timely initial medical interventions, Dr. (Boel) Espinas promptly referred the patient to Camiguin General Hospital for further comprehensive evaluation and treatment,” the MHO statement said.

As of the latest reports, medical examiners are still in the process of determining the precise cause of Castillo’s untimely death. (PNA)

