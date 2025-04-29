Harry Roque: DOJ files human trafficking raps against him, others

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday confirmed the filing of non-bailable charges for human trafficking against former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and others before a Pampanga court for their alleged involvement in Lucky South 99 Corporation, a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub raided in Porac.

Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Ty said there are more than 40 respondents in the case that include Roque, businesswoman Cassandra Ong, Dennis Cunanan and Duanren Wu.

Ty said Roque admitted, on record, to being a lawyer for Whirlwind, the company that leased its Porac compound to Lucky South 99.

“Even if he (Roque) claimed that he was only a lawyer for Whirlwind, he went to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) to follow up the application of Lucky South 99 for its gambling license renewal,” Ty told reporters.

“So, makikita mo no na may kinalaman talaga siya sa pagpundar, pag-organize ng illegal POGO na to kung san may human trafficking na naganap (clearly he is involved in organizing the illegal POGO where the human trafficking occured),” Ty said.

He said the other respondents were involved in various capacities in organizing and heading the firm.

Meanwhile, Ty said the DOJ is still waiting for the issuance of a warrant of arrest against Roque and the other respondents.

Once the warrants are issued, he said the police will track down and arrest the accused.

“Yung mga wala naman dito ay matuturing na fugitives from justice at may ibang options ang pamahalaan natin kasama na dun ‘yung pag-cancel ng kanilang passport, kasama na dun ‘yung paglagay sa kanila sa red list sa Interpol. So maraming options kapag di matupad ang warrant of arrest sa mga ibang akusado, kahit nasa ibang bansa (Those not in the country may be considered fugitives from justice and the country has a number of options like canceling their passports and placing them on the red notice issued by the International Criminal Police Organization. There are a lot of options to implement the arrest warrant of the accused, even if they are outside the country),” Ty said.

Ty said they will be formally informing the government of the Netherlands where Roque is seeking political asylum once a warrant is issued by the courts.

The DOJ said it is also awaiting a court order whether to transfer the cases to a Pasig court.

Meanwhile, Roque maintained that he was a victim of political persecution and that the charge against him was filed with “political motivation.”

“I will include this latest charge to my application for asylum as a victim of political persecution owing to my loyalty to the Dutertes. This is not flight as evidence of guilt but the exercise of a human right to asylum,” he said in a statement sent to reporters. (PNA)

