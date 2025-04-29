Pagasa: ITCZ, trough of LPA continue to dampen parts of PH
But heat index in other areas of the country to reach 42°C to 45°C
MANILA, Philippines – The trough of the low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan Mindanao will continue to bring rains over parts of the country, the weather bureau said on Tuesday.
As of 3 a.m., the LPA was located 695 kilometers east of Davao City, and is embedded along the ITCZ, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).
The LPA still has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within 24 hours.
Scattered rains and thunderstorms are forecast in Caraga and Davao Region due to the LPA’s trough.
Palawan and the rest of Mindanao will likewise experience scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the ITCZ.
PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains in the aforementioned areas could result in flash floods or landslides.
Metro Manila and the rest of the country will still experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.
Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas continue to prevail across the archipelago.
Meanwhile, PAGASA forecasted the heat index in Sangley Point, Cavite City to peak at 45°C.
A 44°C heat index is expected in Masbate City; CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur; and at the NAIA.
Heat index could peak at 43°C in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; and Cuyo, Palawan.
The following areas may experience a 42°C heat index:
Dagupan City, Pangasinan
Bacnotan, La Union
Iba, Zambales
Cubi Pt., Subic Bay, Olongapo City
TAU, Camiling, Tarlac
Infanta Quezon
Coron, Palawan
Daet, Camarines Norte
Roxas City, Capiz
Iloilo City
Dumanga, Iloilo
CMU Agromet, Musua, Bukidnon
Heat index refers to the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity is factored in with actual air temperature.
Under “danger” level conditions, which range from 42°C to 51°C, PAGASA warns of increased risks of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke with prolonged exposure. (PNA)
