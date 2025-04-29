Pagasa: ITCZ, trough of LPA continue to dampen parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines – The trough of the low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan Mindanao will continue to bring rains over parts of the country, the weather bureau said on Tuesday.

As of 3 a.m., the LPA was located 695 kilometers east of Davao City, and is embedded along the ITCZ, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The LPA still has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within 24 hours.

READ: LPA, ITCZ to bring rains in parts of PH, but …

Scattered rains and thunderstorms are forecast in Caraga and Davao Region due to the LPA’s trough.

Palawan and the rest of Mindanao will likewise experience scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the ITCZ.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains in the aforementioned areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will still experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas continue to prevail across the archipelago.

READ: Pagasa: Zero to 1 tropical cyclone forecast in April

Meanwhile, PAGASA forecasted the heat index in Sangley Point, Cavite City to peak at 45°C.

A 44°C heat index is expected in Masbate City; CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur; and at the NAIA.

Heat index could peak at 43°C in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; and Cuyo, Palawan.

The following areas may experience a 42°C heat index:

Dagupan City, Pangasinan

Bacnotan, La Union

Iba, Zambales

Cubi Pt., Subic Bay, Olongapo City

TAU, Camiling, Tarlac

Infanta Quezon

Coron, Palawan

Daet, Camarines Norte

Roxas City, Capiz

Iloilo City

Dumanga, Iloilo

CMU Agromet, Musua, Bukidnon

Heat index refers to the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity is factored in with actual air temperature.

Under “danger” level conditions, which range from 42°C to 51°C, PAGASA warns of increased risks of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke with prolonged exposure. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP