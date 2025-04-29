Ex-barangay councilor shot dead in Badian, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Still unidentified perpetrators gunned down a barangay councilor in Badian town, southwestern Cebu and wounded another man during a shooting incident on Monday, April 28, 2025.

The victims were identified as Guillermo Sabala Antipuesto, 42, and Ambrad Santos Calunsag, 72.

Antipuesto was a former barangay councilor, Badian Councilor Gerry Duque confirmed in a statement posted on social media.

The two victims had been rushed to a nearby hospital but physicians declared Antipuesto dead on the spot.

Police reports stated that the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Monday while Antipuesto and Ambrad were standing at a waiting shed in Sitio Basangpangpang, Barangay Candiis. Suddenly, two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle approached and shot them.

Antipuesto sustained multiple gunshot wound while Ambrad got wounded on his arm, Police Staff Sergeant Atillano Cabaluna of the Badian Police Station told Cebu-based radio station dyHP.

In the meantime, police continue to determine the motive behind the fatal shooting at the same time, denied speculations that the two victims had been campaigning when the shooting took place.

Duque also condemned the senseless killing, and urged the public to help investigators capture the suspects.

“We strongly condemn this senseless attack and will exhaust all means to pursue justice that our friend and his family deserves. We call on anyone who may have information that will help in the investigation to come forward to us or to the Badian Police Station,” he said.

Badian is a third-class municipality located approximately 120 kilometers southwest of Cebu.

