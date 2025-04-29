Cebu City projects: 91 projects get Comelec nod amid ban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite the ongoing election spending ban, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has cleared 91 infrastructure projects in Cebu City to proceed, Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia announced on April 28.

The exemption, granted after the city government’s application in November 2024, covers a wide range of public works, including the construction of evacuation centers, bridges, drainage systems, school buildings, water systems, slope protection structures, and the rehabilitation of multi-purpose facilities across various barangays.

Among the key projects approved are the rehabilitation of the Cebu City Sports Center; the construction of new school buildings at Ermita Elementary School and Mabolo Elementary School; the concreting of roads in Barangays Pasil, San Nicolas Proper, and Lahug; the development of drainage systems in Barangays Inayawan and Tejero; and the establishment of evacuation centers in Barangays Busay and Bonbon.

The construction of slope protection works in landslide-prone areas, including Barangays Kalunasan and Sapangdaku, was also cleared.

Under the Omnibus Election Code and Comelec Resolution No. 10946, the disbursement of public funds for public works is generally prohibited during the election period to prevent their potential use for political advantage.

However, exceptions may be granted for projects deemed urgent, ongoing, or necessary for public welfare.

In a copy of the Certificate of Exception furnished to reporters, Comelec clarified that the exemption does not shield local officials from liability should any election offense, such as misuse of funds or vote-buying, be committed.

The projects must still strictly comply with auditing and procurement rules set by the Commission on Audit (COA) and other regulatory agencies.

Garcia stressed that the infrastructure projects are vital to addressing the city’s needs, particularly in strengthening disaster preparedness and upgrading public facilities ahead of the rainy season.

He assured that City Hall will continue to adhere to procurement laws and election regulations.

The approved projects represent 91 out of the 172 initiatives initially submitted for Comelec’s consideration.

The election-related ban on the release of public funds took effect in March. It would remain in place until the conduct of the May 12, 2025, National and Local Elections, including the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Parliamentary Elections.

The ban officially lifts after the election day, although certain restrictions on government spending may continue until the proclamation of the winning candidates.

Earlier this month, Comelec also approved Cebu City’s request to exempt over P300 million worth of social assistance programs from the election spending prohibition.

In a memorandum dated March 18, the Comelec Law Department recommended the approval of the exemption request filed by Garcia. It cites the urgency and non-discretionary nature of the programs. Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia subsequently affirmed the recommendation under authority granted by the poll body.

Several assistance programs have been cleared for continuation, including the Aid to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program.

Additionally, there is a quarterly cash assistance of P100 million allocated for over 93,000 senior citizens, along with P50 million in financial aid specifically for octogenarians and nonagenarians.

Social pensions amounting to P10 million will continue to support indigent seniors. Other programs include P5 million under the Special Program for the Employment of Students and P2.5 million dedicated to out-of-school youth development and internship initiatives.

Support for agricultural workers, food and livelihood assistance for displaced families, educational subsidies, milk feeding programs, burial aid, and other essential health and social protection services were also included in the exemption.

The Comelec emphasized that while these programs may continue, their implementation must remain non-partisan and transparent.

Strict conditions were attached to the approval, including the prohibition of distribution activities between May 2 and May 12, except for medical and burial assistance.

Candidates and elected officials are also barred from participating in distribution events of Cebu City projects.

All activities must adhere to guidelines issued by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and the city government is required to submit periodic reports to the Comelec’s regional office.

The Charter Day bonus amounting to P35,000 for Cebu City Hall’s regular and casual employees, however, was not included in the list of approved exemptions and remains barred from release during the election period.

Comelec warned that while exemptions enable the continued delivery of essential services, they do not preclude potential investigations should irregularities or violations occur.

