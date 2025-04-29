Buds and Blossoms Fair 2025 opens gate to a garden wonderland at Ayala Center Cebu

There’s no better way to welcome the blooming season at Ayala Center Cebu than by immersing in the vibrancy of nature, art, and fashion.

The Buds and Blossoms Fair at The Terraces Ayala Center Cebu officially opened its garden gates on April 25, 2025, and will continue to display colors until May 4, 2025.

This year is an enchanting experience, with a breathtaking showcase of bougainvilleas, exquisite bonsai trees, and stunning driftwood sculptures by the renowned James Doran Webb.

Petals and Threads

The fair kicked off with the Petals and Threads Fashion Show, celebrating the creativity of Cebuano designers who drew inspiration from the delicate beauty of flowers, at the Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu.

Pieces created by an impressive roster of designers, including Mel Maria, Edwin Alba, Ia Coca, Angelo Dado, Maria Navarete, Yoko Sato, Mara Dado, Ayka Lim, Valerie Alvez, and Phillip Tampus graced the runway. Their designs were as diverse as nature, ranging from bold and vibrant to soft and elegant, seamlessly blending fashion and the artistry of blooms.

Garden of Wonders

At the heart of Buds and Blossoms are breathtaking bougainvilleas, presented in partnership with the Bougainvillea Cebu Group. Visitors can also enjoy the display of bonsai trees, each a testament to patience and care, and marvel at driftwood sculptures by James Doran Webb, which transform reclaimed wood into lifelike masterpieces, only at the Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu.

Bloom with Buds and Blossoms

The Buds and Blossoms Fair runs until May 4, 2025. Experience the magic of flowers, immerse yourself in creative artistry, and celebrate the beauty of nature at the Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu. Bring your loved ones or enjoy a serene moment surrounded by the season’s wonders.