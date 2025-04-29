Step Up for wellness: SM Seaside City Cebu launches Seaside Steps Challenge with over ₱150,000 in prizes

SM Seaside City Cebu is taking wellness and community engagement to new heights with the launch of the Seaside Steps Challenge.

This initiative is a vibrant, mall-wide initiative designed to inspire visitors to stay active while earning a chance to win over ₱150,000 worth of premium prizes.

The SM Active Hub

Part of the SM Active Hub—SM Supermalls’ flagship fitness and wellness program—the Seaside Steps Challenge reflects the brand’s growing commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles. With 44 pickleball courts across 21 malls and running hubs in 14 locations, SM Active Hub has quickly become home to the country’s largest running community and key official race venues like SM Seaside City Cebu. Through events, programs, and brand partnerships, SM Active Hub continues to connect fitness enthusiasts across the nation.

Open to all individuals aged 15 and above, the Seaside Steps Challenge is already underway and will run until May 31, 2025. Participants are invited to explore designated areas of the mall on foot, completing a dynamic walking route that blends fitness with fun. Each completed journey earns a surprise reward and one raffle entry for a chance to win exciting prizes such as the coveted Apple Watch Series 9, Juego Pickleball Paddles, and other premium fitness gear.

How to Join:

Download and register on the SM Malls Online App. Visit the Mountain Wing Atrium booth and present your app registration to start the challenge.

Begin your walk at the Mountain Wing Atrium, head to the Upper Ground Level using the Cinderella stairs located at the Lower Ground Level, Seaview Wing.

Take a photo at each of the four designated pit stops: Seaview Wing, Cube Wing, City Wing, and Mountain Wing.

Return to the booth and present your four pit stop photos. Swipe the Seaside Steps Challenge coupon via the SM Online App and present it to the booth staff to earn one (1) raffle entry.

Redeem a surprise item or voucher through the bowl of surprises, featuring exclusive Seaside Sports merchandise and tenant offers.

The excitement doesn’t end there—the first set of raffle draw winners (for entries submitted from April 21 to 30) will be announced on May 2, 2025, while the second draw (for entries from May 1 to 31) will unveil its lucky winners on June 3, 2025. Winners’ names will be posted on SM Seaside City Cebu’s official social media platforms.

Through initiatives like the Seaside Steps Challenge, SM Seaside City Cebu is reimagining everyday mall visits, turning them into opportunities for movement, wellness, and community connection. Lace up your trainers, get those 10k steps, and take part in the fun!

Stay updated on all activities and announcements by following SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Facebook.