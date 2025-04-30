Brgy. Ubujan reclaims championship in Saulog Tagbilaran 2025 Ritual Showcase

After finishing second last year, Barangay Ubujan made a spectacular comeback with a stellar, crowd-pleasing performance that embraced this year’s theme, “One with the World,” earning them the top spot in the Saulog Tagbilaran 2025 ritual showdown on April 27, 2025.

While the ritual showdown and street dancing competition are over, many more exciting activities are still lined up for the Saulog Tagbilaran 2025 festivities.

Saulog, meaning “to commemorate” or “to celebrate,” is Tagbilaran City’s annual festival honoring its patron saint, St. Joseph the Worker, uniting locals and visitors in a joyous celebration of devotion, tradition, and lively street festivities.

“This is more than just a competition. This is a labor of love. It is a prayer in motion; a vibrant expression of who we are as proud Tagbilaranons,” cites Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap.

Mayor Yap also expressed that, beyond what meets the eye, the meaning and intention behind each performance serve as a reminder of our roots and a guide to where we are headed.

The festivities burst to life with an energizing street showcase that flowed from the iconic Plaza Rizal to the Carlos P. Garcia Sports Complex, where a sea of excited spectators were the first to witness the graceful performances of each eagerly awaited contingent.

Upon arriving at the grand stage, 15 equally poised contingents from the various barangays of Tagbilaran City wrapped the vicinity with cheers and claps through performances that shared heartfelt, relatable stories via dynamic choreography and resonant music.

The spectacle was further elevated by the clever use of handheld props—some elevated with lights—and intricately crafted costumes that added an extra layer of wonder and excitement to their presentations.

Reclaiming the crown

In previous editions of the festive showcase, Barangay Ubujan has always been a contender for the crown—this year’s edition is no exception. In addition to being the overall champion of the ritual showdown, they also secured 2nd place in the street dancing competition and received several special distinctions, including Best in Musicality, Best in Choreography, and recognition as one of the Most Disciplined Contingents.

Similarly, Barangay Poblacion II wowed the crowd and danced their way to victory in the street dancing competition, outshining 14 other contingents with their entertaining performance. They also placed 3rd in the ritual showdown and were named one of the Most Disciplined Contingents.

Here is a comprehensive list of the victors and the prizes they received in the 2025 edition of Saulog Tagbilaran:

Ritual Showdown Competition:

Champion – Barangay Ubujan (Php 300,000.00 + Php 1,000,000.00 worth of project + Trophy)

2nd Placer – Barangay Tiptip (Php 250,000.00 + Php 500,000.00 worth of project + Trophy)

3rd Placer – Barangay Poblacion II (Php 200,000.00 + Php 300,000.00 worth of project + Trophy)

4th Placer – Barangay Taloto (Php 150,000.00 + Trophy)

5th Placer – Barangay Manga (Php 100,000.00 + Trophy)



Street Dancing Competition:

Champion – Barangay Poblacion II (Php 300,000.00 + Trophy)

2nd Placer – Barangay Ubujan (Php 250,000.00 + Trophy)

3rd Placer – Barangay Bool (Php 200,000.00 + Trophy)

4th Placer – Barangay Poblacion III (Php 150,000.00 + Trophy)

5th Placer – Barangay San Isidro (Php 100,000.00 + Trophy)

Special Awards:

Best in Musicality – Barangay Ubujan (Php 20,000.00 for the instrumentalists)

Best in Choreography – Barangay Ubujan (Php 20,000.00 for the choreographers)

Minor Awards:

Best Environmental Advocacy – Barangay Dao

Most Lively Performer – Barangay Dampas

Most Entertaining – Barangay Mansasa

Best Artistic Director – Barangay Cogon

Best Video Support – Barangay Booy

Best Smile Award – Poblacion I

Most Disciplined Contingents –

Barangay Ubujan Barangay Manga Barangay Poblacion II Barangay Mansasa Barangay Dampas Barangay Taloto Barangay San Isidro Barangay Poblacion III Barangay Tiptip Barangay Bool

Festival King People’s Choice Award: Barangay Manga

Among the most anticipated events are the Du Ek Sam Night on May 1, 2025, featuring Zack Tabudlo, Al James, and Tropang Vibes, and the Maoy sa Mayo on May 4, 2025, with renowned and multi-awarded artists TJ Monterde and his wife, KZ Tandingan.

Join in the celebration and immerse yourself in the “sadya” of Saulog Tagbilaran! For more details about this grand festivity, be sure to check out their official Facebook page now.

