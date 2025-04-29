Metro Value Mart opens 4th store in Dumlog, Talisay City

Good news for Dumlog Talisay residents! Shopping convenience and unbeatable value for money are now just around the corner.

Metro Value Mart officially opened its fourth store in Talisay City on April 25, 2025, making it easier than ever for locals to enjoy a rewarding grocery experience in their own neighborhood.

With its reputation for exceptional quality at affordable prices, Metro Value Mart Dumlog sets a higher standard for neighborhood supermarkets.

Located at the corner of Rizal & Bascon Streets in Dumlog, this new store is another testament to Metro Value Mart’s commitment to bringing convenience and value closer to home.

Celebrate the Grand Opening

Starting April 25 and running through to July 25, 2025, Metro Value Mart Dumlog invites you to join a festive event.

There’s something special in store for everyone, but if you’re an MRC or MBC Loyalty Rewards Card holder, you’re in for an even better surprise. Get ready to enjoy exclusive freebies, fantastic discounts, and even a chance to win amazing prizes.

This three-month-long event is Metro Value Mart’s way of giving back to its loyal shoppers and making every grocery trip feel like a celebration.

Convenience, Value, and Everything You Need

Metro Value Mart Dumlog is a one-stop shop tailored to meet all your needs. You’ll find it all at reasonable prices, whether fresh produce, pantry essentials, snacks, or toiletries.

This fourth Talisay City branch reflects Metro Value Mart’s mission to offer convenience and value, making grocery shopping simpler and more affordable for Dumlog residents.

A Caring New Neighbor

Metro Value Mart Dumlog is about being part of the local community. Opening its doors as the fourth store in Talisay, it strengthens its position as a proud community member committed to enhancing lives and bringing people together.

The store also contributes to local development by creating employment opportunities for residents. This helps people earn a livelihood and builds strong ties with the locals it serves every day.

Gearing Up for More Growth

This fourth branch is only the beginning of something bigger. With plans for aggressive expansion in the next three to five years, Metro Value Mart aims to open even more stores within residential neighborhoods.

The goal? To ensure they’re always within reach so that all shopping needs are met without traveling far. Every new store deepens its relationship with the communities it serves, bringing quality products and excellent service closer to home.

Redefining the Grocery Shopping Experience

From the warm smiles of the staff to exclusive rewards, freebies, and an array of choices, the store delivers a complete shopping experience tailored to the needs of the whole community.

Join the excitement and experience Metro Value Mart Dumlog for yourself! Its unrivaled combination of convenience, value, and community spirit makes the new store the perfect place to stock up on everything you need.