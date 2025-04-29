Traffic enforcers allowed heatstroke breaks amid extreme heat

ILOILO CITY – Traffic enforcers in Iloilo City are permitted to take heatstroke breaks to protect themselves from the extreme heat.

Public Order and Safety Management Office (POSMO) head Uldarico Garbanzos said in an interview Monday that from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., traffic enforcers are to stay in shaded or cooler areas within their assigned beats while remaining visible to the public.

They only go back in the middle of the streets when necessary, such as during vehicular accidents or heavy traffic, he said.

“We are asking for understanding from the public when sometimes they cannot see our enforcers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are just around,” he said.

POSMO has also advised enforcers with co-morbidities or those on maintenance medication to request reassignment to afternoon shifts to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

“There will be a realignment of personnel again to counter the (high) heat index we are experiencing here,” he added.

This year, two traffic enforcers have already died from heat-related illnesses, which were either caused or triggered by the high heat index during their duties.

One of them was posthumously honored with a certificate of commendation during Monday’s flag-raising ceremony.

The heatstroke breaks policy will remain in effect until the start of the monsoon season.

Garbanzos also encouraged the immediate family members of the deceased enforcers to apply for possible employment as replacements. (PNA)

