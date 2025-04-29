Brgy. Bool, Poblacion II representative clinches 2025 Saulog Festival King and Queen titles

The spirit of the Saulog Tagbilaran 2025 celebration roared to life inside the Bohol Wisdom School Gymnasium as loud applause and excited screams filled the air, welcoming the 15 dashing Kings and stunning Queens center stage on April 25, 2025.

This celebration reflects the unity, craftmanship, and word-class talent that Tagbilaran City is proud to call its own. JANE YAP TAGBILIRAN CITY MAYOR

More than just a showcase of poise and beauty, the pageant served as a powerful preview of the vibrant performances that each barangay have in store for the Saulog Tagbilaran 2025 ritual showdown on April 27, 2025.

A piece of their barangays on stage

Dressed in colorful festival costumes adorned with intricate details, each candidate proudly brought a piece of their barangay to the runway. From vibrant weaves to sparkling accessories, the designs showcased each community’s cultural gems, local produce, and artistic heritage.

The festival costume segment of the competition not only proved that Tagbilaran can slay a runway, but also amplified the city’s unmatched brilliance in artistry and storytelling. The pageant became a living tapestry of Tagbilaran’s collective pride—stitched together by the hands of its most talented citizens.

All hail the newly crowned Saulog Festival royalties

As the night reached its breathtaking climax, the newly crowned Saulog Festival King and Queen stood proudly among their peers, ready to inspire and lead throughout the festivities.

Amidst the cheers and confetti, Mario Sebastian Angalot of Barangay Bool was hailed as the Saulog Festival King 2025 and Angel Laurienne Pearson of Barangay Poblacion II as Saulog Festival Queen 2025.

Here is the complete list of victors during the Saulog Festival King and Queen 2025:

Saulog Festival King 2025 – Mario Sebastian Angalot (Barangay Bool)

Saulog Festival Queen 2025 – Angel Laurienne Pearson (Barangay Poblacion II)

1st Runners up

Reinier Nuñez (Barangay Cabawan)

Krizzia Mae Kaleel Gulay (Barangay Poblacion III)

2nd Runners up

John Duane Lanaja (Barangay Poblacion II)

Anika Canody (Barangay San Isidro)

3rd Runners up

Clayton Gambe (Barangay Mansasa)

Angelikha Bajao (Barangay Dao)

4th Runners up

Sam Malic (Barangay Poblacion III)

Janna Maloloy-oy (Barangay Cogon)

Best Runway

Mario Sebastial Angalot (Barangay Bool)

John Duane Lanaja (Barangay Poblacion II)

Best Group Performance

Barangay Bool

“The [Saulog Festival King and Queen] is more than just a showcase of majestic costumes and graceful presence, it is a celebration of who we are as a people rooted in tradition, rich in artistry, and strong in devotion,” cites Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap.

Mayor Yap emphasized that the celebration reflects the unity, craftsmanship, and world-class talent that Tagbilaran City is proud to call its own.

As confetti rained and the final applause faded into the night, the spirit of Saulog Tagbilaran 2025 burned brighter than ever.

To know more about the celebration, visit and follow the official Facebook page of Saulog Tagbilaran.

