BE Resort Mactan officially kicks off the 2025 Summer Season with the Summer Waves Fashion Show

Summer just got brighter, bolder, and more stylish at BE Resort Mactan as it officially launched its hottest season yet on April 26, 2025.

With the golden sun, endless beats, and unforgettable experiences waiting at every corner, BE Resort Mactan proves once again that summer isn’t just a season—it’s a way of life.

The celebration kicked off with an unforgettable fashion show aboard The Deck, blending vibrant style, music, and beachside energy to mark the start of the 2025 Summer Launch.

Summer is BE, BE is Summer!

As the Golden Hour lit up The Deck, BE Resort Mactan officially launched its 2025 Summer Season, hosted by Miss International 2023 Third Runner-Up Nicole Borromeo.

Guests were treated to live music, a thrilling fire dance show, and the bold, breezy styles of the Summer Waves Fashion Showcase.

As night fell, DJ Kris Cue and DJ Beatman kept the beachside energy alive with infectious summer beats that kept the party going well into the evening.

The Summer Waves Fashion Show

Setting the perfect tone for the season ahead, the Summer Waves Fashion Show captured the very essence of summer living at BE Resort Mactan—effortless, lively, and undeniably stylish.

Directed by Rabie Pogoy, The Deck transformed into the ultimate runway, where Cebu’s renowned designers—Hanz Coquilla, Humberto Villegas, Mike Yapching, Oscar James, and Rei Escario—unveiled their latest collections.

Each look embodied the spirit of summer, from bold beachwear to breezy resort-ready ensembles, painting a picture of what the stylish season ahead would look like.

“With the fashion show, the fire dancers and the drum beaters and DJs, the purpose of the whole event is to be lively and joyful —to have fun,” shares Pogoy.

A Reimagined Summer Escape at BE Resort Mactan

Beyond the stylish launch, BE Resort Mactan promises a summer season packed with vibrant activities, indulgent offerings, and unforgettable moments.

For this year’s summer season, guests can now enjoy the following:

Sunset Acoustic at The Deck every Friday, from 5PM to 7PM

Daily Wine Buffet at The Salt Restaurant, from 6PM to 8PM

Happy Hour at The Deck, from 5PM to 7PM

And the excitement continues with even more summer happenings:

Saturday DJs at The Deck, from 8PM to 10PM

Aqua Zumba at the pool, Every Sunday, from 8AM to 9AM

Mark your calendars too for a special treat on May 17, 2025! Catch Celebrity Chef Jenzel Fontilla as he brings the flavors of Monkey Bar Bohol to Mactan with a Wildfire Cookout at the beachfront —a sizzling evening of great food, beach vibes, and pure summer fun.

“From poolside wellness sensations to beachside summer treats to vibrant evening sips, we promise really lots of fun that will surely lift your spirit,” shares General Manager of BE Resort Mactan, Stella Albertos-Ramos.

BE Resort Mactan’s Hottest Summer Yet!

With the golden sun, endless beats, and unforgettable experiences waiting at every corner, BE Resort Mactan proves once again that summer isn’t just a season—it’s a way of life.

So this year, make waves, make memories, and make it happen—only at BE Resort Mactan!