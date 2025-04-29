7 slain, including UP Cebu alumna, in NegOcc clash

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Seven suspected members of communist rebel groups were killed in a firefight with Philippine soldiers in Negros Occidental on Sunday, April 27.

The Visayas Command (Viscom) confirmed that a series of armed encounters occurred between members of the 47th Infantry Battalion and 11th Infantry Battalion (IB) under 302nd Infantry Brigade and alleged insurgents in Barangay Tapi, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental.

It resulted in the death of seven suspected communist rebels, including an alumna of the University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu).

READ: Who was Hannah Jay Cesista, the Bar Passer killed in Bohol clash?

They were identified as Reniel Locsin Cellon alias Kumpol, Mary Jane Maguilat alias Shonie, Jhon Isidor Supelanas alias Dalia, and a certain Pitong of the dismantled Southwest Front (SWF).

Supelanas was a graduate of the University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu).

READ: UP CEBU GRAD, 5 OTHERS CAPTURED IN NEGROS

The other three were namely Jhunrey Mejares alias Jai, Glendel Tinio Mejares alias Ayin, and Charity Amacan alias Cha of the dismantled Southeast Front (SEF).

Firefight

The first firefight occurred around 5:30 a.m. when members of the 47IB responded to reports from concerned citizens alleging the presence of members of the New People’s Army (NPA).

Shortly after, another firefight broke out at 5:35 a.m. followed by another clash at 6:09 a.m. involving blocking forces from the 11IB. The last encounter ensued at 6:50 a.m. as soldiers pursued the fleeing alleged insurgents.

The Army seized seven high-powered firearms, including six M16 rifles and one M203 grenade launcher.

Lieutenant General Fernando Reyeg of Viscom lauded the military’s efforts to further weaken the influence of communist terrorist groups in Western Visayas.

“We will never stop and will continue to press on the fight to end the local communist armed conflict in the Visayas region. As such, we call on the few remaining members of the terrorist group to heed the call of the government, lay down their arms and return to the folds of the law, for we will not hesitate to use the full force of the law against those who continue to threaten the safety and well-being of our people,” said Reyeg.

Peace talks

Meanwhile, friends and cause-oriented groups in Cebu mourned and paid tribute to Supelanas for “standing with and giving voice to the marginalized.”

The University Student Council of UP Cebu also urged the government to resume peace talks to address the root problem of armed conflict.

“Genuine negotiations must confront not only the political crisis but also the worsening socio-economic conditions, including rising inflation, oil price hikes, landlessness, human rights violations, and worker exploitation, that drive the oppressed to take up arms. These systemic problems cannot be separated from the violence we see today,” they wrote.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP