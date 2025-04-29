3 Cebu grads top 2025 real estate broker licensure exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Three graduates from the University of Cebu (UC) ranked among the top 10 passers of the April 2025 Real Estate Broker Licensure Examination.

Junie Batayola Alon secured 5th place with a score of 90 percent.

Charisse Boiser Labajo took the 6th spot after scoring 89.75 percent.

Jeroin Rivera Llenes ranked 9th with a score of 89 percent.

Top 5

Russell de Guzman Buencamino of Philippine Christian University – Manila topped the licensure exams with a score of 91.50 percent, followed by Coleen Flores Malayao of University of the Immaculate Conception – Davao and Christina Romella Navarro Uy from Trinity University of Asia (Trinity-QC), both earning 91.25 percent.

In 3rd place, Denise Marie Borillo Astillo from the University of Mindanao – Davao City and Iverose Pajuelas Caspe from Southway College of Technology scored 90.50 percent.

The 4th spot was shared by Adrian Vincent Pillas Opinion of Lyceum of Alabang, Vogue Vernal Batocael Orcullo of Southway College of Technology, and Rose Abelyn Yu Tan of iAcademy, Inc., all with 90.25 percent.

Five examinees tied at 5th place with 90 percent, including UC’s Junie Batayola Alon, Carlo Villafuerte Abrina of Southway College of Technology, Jenny Flor Manantan Cabaddu of Trimex College, Ma. Apryl Barbosa Cruz of Saint Paul School of Professional Studies, and Jeri Jacqueline Tan Reminajes-Reyes from Lyceum of Alabang.

The results were released on April 28, four working days after the test.

PRC announced that 1,306 out of 1,741 examinees passed, translating to a 75 percent success rate.

The Real Estate Broker Board Exam was conducted on April 22, 2025, across testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, and Tacloban.

