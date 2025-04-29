Cebu City mayoral candidates vow to focus on vulnerable groups

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four of the five mayoral candidates in Cebu City said they wanted to focus on improving the lives of the marginalized and the vulnerable sectors should they win in the May 12 elections.

These sectors include the persons with disabilities (PWDs), senior citizens, and solo parents, among others.

Councilor Nestor Archival of Bando Osmeña – Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), Michael Rama of Partido Barug – Team Rama, Yogi Ruiz of Partido Cebuano KBL, and independent candidate Julieto Co shared their plans in a media forum on Tuesday morning, April 29.

Incumbent Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia of Kugi Uswag Sugbu (Kusug) was unable to attend the media forum because of another commitment.

Vulnerable sectors

Archival said he plans to expand the city government’s existing programs for the marginalized and vulnerable sectors.

“Tagaan natog importansya ang concern sa mga senior citizens, PWDs, single parents, ug sa lain-laing grupo sama sa mga fishermen, farmers, vendors, drivers, pet owners, ug uban pa,” Archival said.

(Let us give importance to the senior citizens, PWDs, single parents and groups like the fishermen, farmers, vendors, drivers, pet owners and others.)

In addition, he wanted to provide them with free hospitalization services and access to employment opportunities.

Archival said he wanted legislation passed to require businesses here to allot 10 percent of their workforce to senior citizens, PWDs and solo parents.

“We are going to make a law that mandates that all institutions and corporations that they are going to put 10% of their employees, senior citizens, PWD, and single parents,” Archival said.

PWD-friendly

Rama said that he wanted to make City Hall more accessible especially to the PWDs. Also, he wanted an additional budget of P500 million to meet the needs of the senior citizens.

“It’s only a budget start at your doorstep. City Hall should be PWD-friendly. We also have the budget, an additional P500 million to address the encompassing needs of the senior citizens. Just wait for the right time,” Rama said.

For his part, Co promised to double the cash assistance for senior citizens and PWD and provide them with free medicines and other essentials should he win in the elections.

Senior citizens and PWDs are currently receiving cash assistance of P12, 000 per year or P1, 000 per month from the city government.

Accessibility

Meanwhile, Ruiz vowed not just to champion the cause of the PWDs but also that of the solo parents.

Ruiz said that he will also push for better accessibility in public spaces, to allow those who are in wheelchair to easily move easily from Fuente Osmeña to Colon Street.

“All we need to do and we promise you, we will provide you the necessary assistance sa atong mga kaigsunonan nga PWD, not only PWD but unsa man diay atong himoon pud sa atong mga kaigsoonan nga solo parents. Let’s make our city PWD friendly, let’s provide more access nga kanang atong mga kaigsoonan nga mga PWD kung mag wheel chair sila gikan sa Fuente Osmena hangtud ngadto sa Colon dili na sila maglisod,” Ruiz said. / Pinky Rondina, CTU-Tuburan Intern

