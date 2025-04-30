menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
Mallworld

Ayala Malls Central Bloc hosts USC SAFAD Week: A celebration of creativity and innovation

- April 30, 2025

Ayala Malls Central Bloc, in partnership with the University of San Carlos School of Architecture, Fine Arts, and Design (USC-SAFAD), successfully wrapped up SAFAD Week—a vibrant celebration of creativity and innovation held from April 21 to 26 at the Activity Center, 3rd Floor.

With its immersive and inspiring exhibits, SAFAD Week underscored the mall’s commitment to supporting creative communities and bringing meaningful experiences to the heart of Cebu.

The event brought together aspiring architects, designers, and artists from USC, who wowed mallgoers with a dynamic exhibit of architectural designs, fine art masterpieces, and groundbreaking design concepts. Guests were treated to a visual experience that highlighted the talent, vision, and passion of Cebu’s next generation of creatives.

SAFAD Week at Ayala Malls Central Bloc

The week-long event transformed Ayala Malls Central Bloc into a hub of artistic expression and design innovation, drawing in crowds eager to witness the fresh perspectives of USC SAFAD’s brightest talents. With its immersive and inspiring exhibits, SAFAD Week underscored the mall’s commitment to supporting creative communities and bringing meaningful experiences to the heart of Cebu.

Exhibits at Ayala Malls Central Bloc for SAFAD Week

Discover more events that celebrate culture, creativity, and community only at Ayala Malls Central Bloc.

Read More
Mallworld

Ayala Malls Central Bloc hosts USC SAFAD Week: A celebration of creativity and innovation
Mallworld

Buds and Blossoms Fair 2025 opens gate to a garden wonderland at Ayala Center Cebu

By:
Mallworld

Metro Value Mart opens 4th store in Dumlog, Talisay City

By:
Latest Stories
Most Read
No tags found for this post.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.