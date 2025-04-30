Ayala Malls Central Bloc hosts USC SAFAD Week: A celebration of creativity and innovation

Ayala Malls Central Bloc, in partnership with the University of San Carlos School of Architecture, Fine Arts, and Design (USC-SAFAD), successfully wrapped up SAFAD Week—a vibrant celebration of creativity and innovation held from April 21 to 26 at the Activity Center, 3rd Floor.

With its immersive and inspiring exhibits, SAFAD Week underscored the mall’s commitment to supporting creative communities and bringing meaningful experiences to the heart of Cebu.

The event brought together aspiring architects, designers, and artists from USC, who wowed mallgoers with a dynamic exhibit of architectural designs, fine art masterpieces, and groundbreaking design concepts. Guests were treated to a visual experience that highlighted the talent, vision, and passion of Cebu’s next generation of creatives.

