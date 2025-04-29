CIT-U Wildcats capture CEL Season 3 Valorant tournament title
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats capped off their impressive run in the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3 Valorant tournament with a commanding championship victory last Sunday, April 27, at SM Seaside City Cebu.
After enduring 11 weeks of intense competition against determined Cesafi squads, the Wildcats delivered a dominant playoff performance—upsetting favored contenders en route to the finals.
There, they swept last season’s runners-up, the University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos Warriors, in a lopsided 2-0 victory.
Fueling CIT-U’s triumphant campaign was Joshua Gabison, who was later named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).
Gabison led the charge in the best-of-three finals, showcasing a masterclass of in-game precision and strategy. He tallied 17 kills, five assists, and 12 deaths with a 299 average combat score in Game 1. In Game 2, he upped the ante with a stellar 21 kills, seven assists, and 14 deaths.
CIT-U finished on top of the team standings in Group A with its three wins and one defeat, earning them the upper bracket playoffs spot. They went on to beat the USPF Panthers and staged a massive upset, dethroning UCLM in the semifinals.
Despite their Valorant loss, USC had reason to celebrate after clinching the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) crown by defeating the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters in a separate finals showdown.
Meanwhile, CEL tournament manager Ryan Abarquez Balbuena revealed that organizers are eyeing the inclusion of a women’s division in both the Valorant and MLBB tournaments for the next season.
If plans materialize, the CEL will add another layer of excitement and inclusivity to its already-thriving esports program.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.