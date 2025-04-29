CIT-U Wildcats capture CEL Season 3 Valorant tournament title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats capped off their impressive run in the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3 Valorant tournament with a commanding championship victory last Sunday, April 27, at SM Seaside City Cebu.

After enduring 11 weeks of intense competition against determined Cesafi squads, the Wildcats delivered a dominant playoff performance—upsetting favored contenders en route to the finals.

There, they swept last season’s runners-up, the University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos Warriors, in a lopsided 2-0 victory.

Fueling CIT-U’s triumphant campaign was Joshua Gabison, who was later named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Gabison led the charge in the best-of-three finals, showcasing a masterclass of in-game precision and strategy. He tallied 17 kills, five assists, and 12 deaths with a 299 average combat score in Game 1. In Game 2, he upped the ante with a stellar 21 kills, seven assists, and 14 deaths.

CIT-U finished on top of the team standings in Group A with its three wins and one defeat, earning them the upper bracket playoffs spot. They went on to beat the USPF Panthers and staged a massive upset, dethroning UCLM in the semifinals.

Despite their Valorant loss, USC had reason to celebrate after clinching the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) crown by defeating the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters in a separate finals showdown.

Meanwhile, CEL tournament manager Ryan Abarquez Balbuena revealed that organizers are eyeing the inclusion of a women’s division in both the Valorant and MLBB tournaments for the next season.

If plans materialize, the CEL will add another layer of excitement and inclusivity to its already-thriving esports program.

