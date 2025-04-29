1Pacman Party-list pushes for affordable food prices

CEBU CITY, Philippines — 1Pacman Party-list first nominee Milka Romero said affordable prices in public markets are one of the clearest signs of real progress.

“Sasabihin nating ‘sumasakses’ o successful na kung mahigpit nating babantayan ang presyo ng pagkain sa palengke,” Romero emphasized during her recent visit to the Dao Public Market in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Romero personally checked on the situation of vendors and consumers, assuring them of 1Pacman Parti-list’s strong commitment to championing affordable food prices for Filipino families.

“Affordable food prices are twin elements of proper nutrition and healthcare for the people,” she said, as she distributed 1Pacman aprons to market vendors.

“These aprons symbolize the strength of women. Nakasalalay sa mga ina at mga tagapag-alaga ng mga kabataan na panatilihing malusog ang pamilya,” Romero added.

Aside from her market visit, Romero also served as one of the judges during the Mutya ng Tagbilaran pageant, a highlight of the city’s Saulog Festival. She underscored the importance of such platforms in empowering young women to share their advocacies and showcase their potential as catalysts of positive change in their communities.

Carrying its battlecry “Champion sa Sports, Champion sa Buhay,” 1Pacman Party-list continues to push for accessible health services, quality education, and employment opportunities.

The party-list is endorsed by the Asenso Pa More camp led by reelectionist Mayor Jane Yap and congressional aspirant Baba Yap. Romero stressed the importance of close collaboration between party-lists and local government units to maximize community programs.

“Mas may tutok tayo sa mga outreach projects tulad ng feeding programs, medical and health consultations, scholarships at training for livelihood, kung kaagapay ang mga LGUs,” she explained.

Since its inception, 1Pacman has built a solid track record under the leadership of Rep. Mikee Romero, chairperson of the House Committee on Poverty Alleviation. In the past nine years, the party-list has distributed over 30,000 scholarships, provided medical assistance to 75,000 families, conducted sustained feeding programs, and offered livelihood training programs across the country — all while contributing to the passage of 145 laws.

“Track record is a good builder of trust,” Romero said.

