MCPO holds simulation exercise to test election capabilities

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) conducted on Tuesday a simulation exercise to enhance the preparedness and response capabilities of law enforcers in handling election-related incidents.

The simulation exercise, held at the Mandaue City Sports Complex, included possible scenarios like a riot at the canvassing area, hostage-taking situation involving members of the electoral board, injuries sustained during disturbances, and protests disputing election results.

It also featured a demonstration of the response capabilities of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), supported by K-9 units, in the event that a suspicious-looking bag or package is left at the canvassing area.

Police Colonel Cirilo Acosta, the MCPO director, led the simulation exercise to give emphasis on the importance of readiness and coordination in maintaining public safety during the May 12 elections.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Atienza Maranan, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, was also present to observe the activity.

Proactive measures

In an interview that followed, Maranan expressed satisfaction in MCPO’s drill execution as he also commended the police office for taking proactive measures.

“The recommendation is to sustain all the law enforcement operations at ating security preparations, to be alert and vigilant, kasi alam natin ang security conditions mabilis magbago especially palapit na yung May 12,” Maranan said.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Mandaue Election Officer Atty. Annafleur Gujilde also highlighted the crucial role of inter-agency collaboration in ensuring a smooth and secure electoral process.

Personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) also participated in the activity.

