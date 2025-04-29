Lite Skimcoat, EZ Bond complete CABC semis cast

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lite Skimcoat and EZ Bond secured the remaining semifinal slots in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 2nd Mortabond Cup after dispatching their respective opponents in the quarterfinals last Sunday, April 27, at the Benedicto College Gymnasium.

With their convincing victories, both teams are set to battle in the semifinals scheduled on May 4 at the same venue.

Lite Skimcoat enters the semis as the No. 4 seed and will take on the top-seeded Mortaseal, while EZ Bond clinched the No. 3 seed and is slated to face second-seed Premium. Both Mortaseal and Premium carry a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.

Miguel Cenabre starred for Lite Skimcoat with a game-high 20 points and six rebounds, shooting an impressive 8-of-12 from the field in just 20 minutes of action.

Lite cruised past Strakgrout with a lopsided 86–52 victory. Mark Bajenting delivered a massive double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, while also tallying three assists, five blocks, and one steal in a stellar all-around effort.

Ed Lapiña added 12 markers, and Manuel Niere chipped in 10 in the dominant win.

FIREPOWER

EZ Bond also showcased their firepower despite being shorthanded, overpowering Mortaflow, 82–68.

Dexsel Caadan powered EZ Bond with a double-double performance of 16 points and 15 rebounds, along with four assists, two blocks, and one steal. Kim Rebosura led all scorers for the squad with 21 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Three other players chipped in double-digit outputs for EZ Bond. Justin Aspacio added 17 points, while Marben Rabuya and Aldwin Pandaan scored 10 apiece to complete their well-balanced attack.

On the other end, Mortaflow’s Philip Alegado dropped a game-high 28 points in a losing effort. Clinton Bueno had 13 points, and John Buhawe posted a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, but their performances weren’t enough to keep their team’s campaign alive.

