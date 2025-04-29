Cristine Takahashi gets threat, won’t back down

CEBU CITY, Philippines- The mayoral candidate in Lapu-Lapu City received a threat through a text message.

In a Facebook post on Monday, April 28, 2025, Cristine Takahashi said that she had already reported the incident to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Cybercrime Group and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The text message urged Takahashi to back out from running as mayor of the city to avoid bloodshed and to keep her children safe.

“Backout ug layas aron walay dugoang mahitabo, basen ma-angin pa imong anak ug granadahon ko ng imong balay,” the text message read.

(Back out and leave so that no bloodshed will happen, your child might get caught in it and I might even throw a grenade at your house.)

In her reply, Takahashi stated, “Ayaw ko ninyo hadloka kay wala pa gipanganak ang tawo nga akuang gikahadlukan.”

(Don’t try to scare me because the person I fear hasn’t even been born yet.)

She urged her supporters to help her trace the person behind the threat.

“Patabang ko ninyo kay basin ingnun nasad kung nag drama ko (kay mao na ilaha binuhatan). You can DM me for the clear number basin kaila ninyo og para matabangan pud ko ninyo og pa trace,” she added.

(I’m asking for your help because they might again say I’m just being dramatic [because that’s what they usually do]. You can DM me the clear number in case you recognize it, so you can also help me trace it.)

She added that she will continue to stand by her principles and will not back out of the upcoming elections. FAI

