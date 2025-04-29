PCAP: Toledo Xignex Trojans face Iriga, Mindoro in elims finale

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans aim for a sweep as they approach the final stretch of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference elimination round on Wednesday, April 30.

The Trojans recently resumed their campaign in the Southern Division with dominant wins over the Iloilo Kisela Knights and the Bacolod Blitzers.

Now holding a 16-3 (win-loss) record, Toledo sits atop the Southern Division standings. While this falls short of their historic 22-0 sweep in the 2021 Wesley So Cup, the Trojans remain on track to close the elimination round strong.

On Wednesday, they will square off against the Iriga Oragons and the Mindoro Tamaraws in back-to-back matches.

Iriga currently holds the No. 3 spot with a 9-10 slate, while Mindoro is sixth with a 3-16 record.

Toledo is expected to field top guns International Master (IM) Joel Banawa and FIDE Master (FM) Ellan Asuela on Boards 1 and 2. Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia is slated to play on Board 3, alongside IM Barlo Nadera.

The Trojans will also be reinforced by a strong lineup of homegrown talents, including IM Kim Steven Yap, IM Rico Mascariñas, Diego Abraham Caparino, Allan Pason, Rhenzi Kyle Sevillano, and Bonn Rainauld Tibod.

Their first match kicks off at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on PCAP’s official Facebook page.

