SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards: Amit, Honoridez highlight passion and purpose in motivating speeches

CEBU CITY, Philippines — On an afternoon dedicated to Cebuano sports excellence, it wasn’t just plaques that were handed out—it was wisdom filled with inspiration, faith, and determination.

The 39th Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC)–San Miguel Brewery, Inc. (SMB) Cebu Sports Awards, held last Saturday, April 26, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Cube Wing, was not just a celebration of athletic triumphs, but also a powerful reminder of purpose and perseverance.

Two awardees stole not just the spotlight, but the hearts of everyone in attendance. They were four-time women’s billiards world champion Rubilen Amit, one of the event’s “Athletes of the Year,” and Jessica Honoridez, the Rico Navarro Sportsman of the Year awardee.

Their heartfelt speeches resonated deeply with fellow awardees, parents, and sportswriters who filled the venue.

Amit: “Shorty” No More

Amit, a legend in Philippine cue sports, took the stage with humility and strength. In a spontaneous, unscripted speech, she addressed the young athletes present—offering not just encouragement, but living proof that greatness can come from the most modest of beginnings.

“I started playing billiards at 12 years old here in Cebu,” she recalled.

“Humility aside, I now have four world titles and ten SEA Games gold medals. But when I started, my cue stick was cheap, and the opportunities were scarce. What I had—what made the difference—was belief. I believed I could do it.”

She shared a vivid memory from 2005, when international players would call her “shorty.” But after defeating them, “shorty” was no more—only Rubilen Amit, a name now etched in billiards history.

“You are fortunate to have this support and recognition at a young age. I didn’t have this growing up,” she said.

“But I hope you carry that same fire. Because when you wear the Philippine flag, when you hear the national anthem in a foreign land because of you—it hits different. It’s a feeling worth every sacrifice.”

Honoridez: A Sister’s Promise, A Sportswoman’s Legacy

For Honoridez, the journey to the stage was one built on pain turned into purpose. She honored the memory of her brother, Erne Jawad, a former national team table tennis player whose life was tragically cut short by violence.

From grief grew determination—fueling her to create what would become the longest-running and largest table tennis tournament in the country: the Erne Jawad Cup, now on its 33rd year.

“This award is a living tribute to my brother,” she said, her voice steady but emotional.

“His story left an indelible mark on my life and gave me direction. Everything I do today is to honor him.”

Honoridez recounted her early days as a humble coach, slowly building a legacy of community, mentorship, and excellence through table tennis.

Now a pillar of Cebuano sports, she also shared personal joy—her son, Jean Phillippe, recently passed the bar and is now a full-fledged lawyer. She expressed deep gratitude to the University of Cebu for believing in her throughout the years.

“My heart is full—not just because of this award, but because of the journey,” she added.

“The victories, the failures, the grace, and the growth. Every success I’ve had circles back to a promise I made in 1991: to live a life of purpose in memory of my brother.”

Honoridez concluded with a powerful declaration of her identity beyond the award:

“I stand here not just as Sportsman of the Year, but as a mother, a mentor, an athlete, and a servant-leader. This isn’t the end—it’s a reminder that the work continues. Sports is more than competition—it’s a calling to inspire, to lead, and to uplift others.”

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP