PH boxing community mourns passing of coach Jonathan Peñalosa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine boxing community is grieving the loss of veteran trainer Jonathan Peñalosa, who passed away on Monday, April 28, after a valiant battle with colon cancer. He was 57.

Peñalosa, the older brother of two-time world champion Gerry Peñalosa and Dodie Boy Peñalosa Sr., passed away surrounded by his loved ones in Bacolod City. His wake is currently being held at their family home in San Carlos City.

Among those who paid tribute was eight-division world champion and former senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, who became his trainee for many years. Pacquiao shared a heartfelt video on Facebook featuring training sessions with the late coach.

“Rest in peace, Coach Jonathan Peñalosa. You weren’t just a coach to me, you were a brother in and out of the ring. Thank you for your sacrifices and the love you gave me and my family. We will never forget you. Our prayers are with the Peñalosa family. We will forever miss you, Coach,” said Pacquiao.

Gerry Peñalosa also posted a moving tribute on Facebook, honoring his brother’s legacy.

“No more pain, Brod Jonathan Peñalosa. Tunay kang mandirigma — a loving and caring brother. Maayong pagbiyahe, brod. Hugs to Mama and Papa.”

EMOTIONAL MESSAGE

World-rated bantamweight prospect Kenneth Llover, another boxer mentored by Peñalosa, shared an emotional message days before the trainer’s passing, praying for his recovery.

“Coach, training na ta. Pagaling ka na d’yan. Laban ka, Coach. Di ba sabi ko sa’yo, magiging world champion tayo? Sabi mo rin sa’kin, sipagan ko at palakasin ko pa sarili ko, kaya ikaw din Coach, palakas ka rin d’yan sa laban mo. Hangad namin ang paggaling mo. Miss na kita sa laban at training. Gusto ko man kita makita, kaso ang layo mo. Ipinapanalangin ka namin. I love you, Coach,” said Llover.

Cebuano boxing trainer and matchmaker Edito Villamor also paid his respects, sharing a 2022 photo of Peñalosa’s visit to the Villamor Boxing Gym in Mandaue City.

Before becoming a respected trainer, Peñalosa enjoyed a seven-year professional boxing career and challenged for a world title in 1992.

