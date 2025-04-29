Lacson promises to protect interest of seafarers if elected senator

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Senatorial candidate Panfilo “Ping” Lacson has promised to ensure the protection of the interest of seafarers if he wins a seat in Senate in the May elections.

Lacon said that seafarers, who contribute at least nine billion per year to the national economy, also deserve access to affordable education and trainings.

“I did a little research and I found out how the nation should be grateful to seafarers dahil ang laki ng contributions nila sa Philippine economy. Sabi nga kanina, pagsama-samahin man ang remittance ng OFWs natin, $38 billion. Ang share ng mga seafarers dun nasa eight to nine billion. Ganoon kalaki ang kanilang share kaya hindi dapat ini-neglect,” Lacson said.

“Government should give back to them in terms of their education, training at saka subsidy. Kasi, if we have a Free Tertiary Education Act, batas na. Why don’t we give or afford the seafarers or the students the same benefits, the same privilege?” he added.

The former senator was in Cebu on Monday to attend the “Konsultahang Bayan” that was organized by the United Harbor Pilots Association of the Philippines, in coordination with the Metro Cebu Harbor Pilots Co., Inc.

Access to affordable education, training

During the forum, participants raised concerns on the need to protect the domestic shipping industry and the rights of the seafarers, as well as the need to provide students access to affordable education and trainings.

“Their contribution to the Philippine economy cannot be discounted… So we must help them because their tuition and training fees have become so prohibitive,” Lacson said.

“We must look into their plight and see if there is a solution based on legislation that will allow seafarers’ parents to afford their training. God willing, if I return to the Senate, I will push for legislation in that direction,” he added.

Lacson said that the demand for seafarers continues to grow, giving those who are part of the maritime industry opportunities for employment locally and abroad.

However, he noted a decline in the number of students taking up maritime courses and trainings, especially in the Visayas and Mindanao, because of the expensive cost of their education.

“Only rich parents can send their children to maritime school,” he said.

Should his win his senate bid, Lacson said that he would look into the concerns raised during the forum.

“We have lots and lots of work to do. Just in case I am elected, I assure you this will be one of my priority measures,” Lacson said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP