Imee Marcos walks offstage before VP Sara’s rant on BBM at Carcar rally

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senator Imee Marcos walked offstage ahead of Vice President Sara Duterte’s criticisms against President Bongbong Marcos during a support rally in Carcar City, Cebu, on Sunday, April 28.

The senatorial reelectionist and sister of the president appeared before a crowd of Duterte supporters at the event held in support of Vice President Sara and former President Rodrigo Duterte. However, she was noticeably absent by the end of the rally, having walked offstage before VP Sara’s speech concluded.

This happened after VP Sara warned Imee that she would be speaking critically about the senator’s brother. After a brief exchange, Imee stepped down from the stage.

“I’m going to rant about your brother. You can go now,” VP Sara jokingly told Imee.

“I would feel shy about ranting when you are here, Ma’am Imee,” she added.

The exchange was taken in good faith, as VP Sara reiterated her support for all of her party’s senatorial candidates, including Imee.

During her speech, VP Sara also drew a distinction between Imee and President Marcos, saying:

“Bongbong Marcos is not Imee Marcos, just as Digong is not Sara Duterte.”

She also thanked Imee for “spearheading” a Senate investigation into the arrest and subsequent transfer of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, to the International Criminal Court.

“Our vote is yours, Senator Imee Marcos,” VP Sara declared. “We’ll bring you back to the Senate—but you have to bring Digong back to the Philippines,” she added.

Despite leaving the stage early, Senator Imee expressed her appreciation to the crowd who attended the rally in support of the Dutertes.

“Daghang salamat, Carcar City!” she wrote in a caption on one of her Facebook posts.

