Man abducted in San Fernando found dead tied to post in Aloguinsan, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A San Fernando, Cebu resident, who was last seen being forced to board a black vehicle by unidentified men as he was walking home from a neighbor’s wake at past 1 a.m. of April 29, was later found dead in Aloguinsan town in southwestern Cebu.

The victim’s was shot in the body and the head and was tied to an electric post at past 6 a.m. on April 29, 2025 sa Purok 3, Brgy Punay, Aloguinsan town, which was roughly 27 kilometers from the victim’s home in San Fernando town in southern Cebu.

The victim was earlier unidentified but police later identified him as Robert Genotiva, 25, of Purok San Flower, Barangay. North Poblacion, San Fernando town in southern Cebu.

“Nibilar ra na siya sa silingan namo nga namatay,” the mother of the victim told dyHP in an interview on April 29.

(He was just attending the wake of our neighbor.)

“Apan pasado ala una sa kadlawon sa dihang mopauli na unta ang biktima ngadto sa ilang balay apan adunay tawo nga nipaduol kaniya,” a witness to the abduction of the victim said.

(At past 1 in the morning [of April 29] as he was heading home a man walked closer to the victim.)

“Ang biktima miatras apan gipugos ug pasakay ang biktima sa itom nga awto nga naghuwat sa eskina nga bahin duol sa ilang panimalay,” said the witness in a police report.

(The victim tried to move away from the man but he was forced to board a black vehicle that was waiting at a corner near the house of the victim.)

That was the last time that he was seen alive.

At past 6 a.m. that day, according to a report from the police, an unidentified dead man was found tied to an electric post in a barangay in Aloguinsan town.

The dead man was later identified as the man forced into a black vehicle in San Fernando town.

According to a kin of the victim from an interview with dyHP, that they did not know why Gentiva was killed.

The relative said that this was because they did not know anybody, who was an enemy of the victim or had not seen anybody arguing or having a fight with the victim.

Police, however, said that they continued to investigate the killing of Genotiva and they were looking at several angles including illegal drugs.

