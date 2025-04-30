Trump faithful applaud president at 100-day mark: ‘Beautiful job’

WARREN, United States — With music blasting and flags flying, supporters of Donald Trump celebrated his barnstorming first 100 days back in office as they gathered in Michigan in a party-like atmosphere to see the US president speak.

“He’s done a beautiful job,” said seller Donna Fitzsimons, 65, as she prepared an array of Trump merchandise — including special “I Was There!” badges to mark Tuesday’s milestone.

Throngs of people, many sporting Trump’s famous red baseball cap, filed into the Macomb Community College venue just north of US carmaking hub Detroit and near the border of American friend-turned-foe Canada.

Tunes blared on speakers in the car park, including a cover of the Y.M.C.A song that Trump favors at his rallies, which instead spelled out “MAGA” in its chorus — Make American Great Again.

The event marks 100 hectic days in the White House dominated by an immigration crackdown, sweeping levies and a wider right-wing agenda that has pitted Trump against the courts amid complaints of executive overreach.

“He’s taken quick action on things,” said janitor Kyle Murphy, 45, who praised Trump for “calling out wokeness” and the work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by his billionaire ally Elon Musk.

Steve Camber, a 60-year-old retired nurse, agreed: “No one can do anything in 100 days that quickly. But I think he’s doing really good, and DOGE is doing amazing things.”

Tuesday’s event marked Trump’s return to his campaign trail stomping grounds in blue-collar Macomb County, which helped him win the crucial swing state of Michigan.

Trump faithful shows ‘Love’

For some attendees, it was a chance to show their love for the Republican leader.

“Any opportunity to see our president is exciting for me,” said Lisa Reeves, a 55-year-old decorator, who sported a sparkly MAGA hat.

“We love President Trump and his family. We just love their heart for America and the morality that they have for this country.”

Still, some at Tuesday’s event voiced reservations about Trump’s actions, as opinion polls have shown a slump in support for the US president since January.

Nelly Nkouka, 40, who moved to America from Congo in 2005, said she liked that Trump was “honest” but was hesitant about his large-scale deportation of migrants.

“I think everybody needs a chance to be here,” the care home supervisor said. “Somebody needs to talk to him about it, to let people have an American dream.”

Zaid Hanif, 29, said he backed Trump’s clampdown on the southern US border but was disappointed about his coziness with Israel, and his failure to make China concede in the countries’ ongoing trade war.

Still, he was confident that Trump could fix the economic turbulence triggered by stop-start tariffs policies that advocates say will boost American industry.

“Obviously the economy is not too good right now but to fix it, if you’re not feeling well, you’re going to take some medicine, and medicine doesn’t always taste the best,” said Hanif, a textiles business owner.

Fitzsimons, the merchandise seller, agreed: “It takes time to get to where you need to go… Let it play out.”

