P22-M Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot shared by 2 winners – PCSO

By: Dianne Sampang - @inquirerdotnet April 30,2025 - 08:32 AM

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced that 2 bettors would take home the P22-million jackpot prize of the Super Lotto 6/49 draw on Tuesday.

The winning combination was 24-02-10-09-25-05 with a winning jackpot prize of P22,432,132.60, said the PCSO in its 9 p.m. draw.

A lone bettor last won the jackpot prize amounting to P75,551,009 in the April 10 draw.

Meanwhile, there was still no winner for the jackpot prize for the Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw worth P49,500,000. The winning combination was 39-05-11-45-10-25.

It reverted to its minimum jackpot prize after a lone bettor bagged P223,728,165.20 for the April 6 draw.

No one also took home the P18,428,250.60 jackpot prize for the Lotto 6/42 draw with a winning combination of 31-13-17-25-28-35.

The Grand Lotto 6/55 and Mega Lotto 6/45 will be drawn on Wednesday, 9 p.m.

