P22-M Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot shared by 2 winners – PCSO

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced that 2 bettors would take home the P22-million jackpot prize of the Super Lotto 6/49 draw on Tuesday.
The winning combination was 24-02-10-09-25-05 with a winning jackpot prize of P22,432,132.60, said the PCSO in its 9 p.m. draw.
A lone bettor last won the jackpot prize amounting to P75,551,009 in the April 10 draw.
Meanwhile, there was still no winner for the jackpot prize for the Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw worth P49,500,000. The winning combination was 39-05-11-45-10-25.
It reverted to its minimum jackpot prize after a lone bettor bagged P223,728,165.20 for the April 6 draw.
No one also took home the P18,428,250.60 jackpot prize for the Lotto 6/42 draw with a winning combination of 31-13-17-25-28-35.
The Grand Lotto 6/55 and Mega Lotto 6/45 will be drawn on Wednesday, 9 p.m.
