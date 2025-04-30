VP Sara summoned for NBI case on Marcos threat

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte revealed Tuesday night that she was summoned by the Office of the Prosecutor over a case filed against her by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

She shared this after saying she wasn’t surprised that a non-bailable trafficking charge had been filed against former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, a known Duterte ally, for his alleged links to the scam hub Lucky South 99 Corp. in Porac, Pampanga.

She said she also received summons from the Office of the Prosecutor.

“In fact, ako man ay naka-receive din kanina ng summons sa Office of the Prosecutor sa finile ng National Bureau of Investigation na kaso laban sa akin,” Duterte said in a chance interview in Sogod, Southern Leyte on Tuesday evening.

(In fact, I also received a summons earlier today from the Office of the Prosecutor regarding the case filed against me by the National Bureau of Investigation.)

Sen. Imee Marcos called on the Ombudsman to investigate five government officials for their alleged roles in Duterte’s arrest, ICC transfer.

When asked to confirm the summons, NBI chief Jaime Santiago said the subpoena was for the preliminary investigation on the case they filed against Duterte regarding the alleged threat she made against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

INQUIRER.net also sought confirmation on the subpoena from the Office of the Prosecutor, but has yet to receive a response as of posting.

It was in February this year when the NBI filed incitement to sedition and grave threat cases against Duterte.

This is after she revealed in an online press conference that she instructed someone to kill Marcos, along with his wife Liza and cousin Speaker Martin Romualdez, should she herself be killed.

