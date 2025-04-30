Meet Ivy the Starfish: The heartwarming new face of Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao

Pioneering international-chain lifestyle destination in Panglao, Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao, gleefully introduces the newest and most cheerful member of its family: Ivy the Starfish.

Whether you’re planning a sun-kissed family getaway, a fun barkada bonding trip, or simply a well-deserved solo summer retreat, Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort-Panglao offers the perfect setting to create unforgettable memories under the golden Bohol skies.

Drawing inspiration from the horned sea starfish that thrives along the shoreline fronting the resort, Ivy embodies the vibrant marine life that surrounds the property and the warm, welcoming spirit that defines the resort’s exceptional guest experience.

“We think of [Ivy the Starfish] as a guide to your adventure and unforgettable memories here at the [Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao]. So, everytime you see a star you will remember us,” cites the resort’s General Manager, Doer Escoto, in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital.

The resort’s Duty Manager, Jane Nikka Matuod, echoed this sentiment, adding that Ivy the Starfish stands as a symbol of hope, inspiring everyone to persevere no matter how rough the tides may get.

To make every stay extra special, Ivy will be your fun and friendly companion, always ready to greet you with a smile and sunny disposition as you settle into the resort’s spacious and comfy accommodations.

More than just a mascot and stuffed toy, Ivy the Starfish is a bright and endearing symbol of the resort’s hospitality and vibrant personality. Designed to delight guests of all ages, Ivy brings a lively and feel-good presence to the resort.

The Magical Journey of Ivy the Starfish

In a heartwarming story crafted around Ivy’s adventure, Ivy once lived on a distant underwater island, dreaming of one day visiting a beautiful kingdom named after their beloved princess—Alona.

Determined to see this magical land, Ivy set off on a bold journey across the seas. But the adventure was far from easy. Powerful waves discouraged her friends from continuing, and along the way, Ivy lost her way in the vast ocean. Just as hope seemed to fade, Ivy’s cries were heard by none other than Princess Alona herself. The kind princess came to Ivy’s rescue and introduced her to her royal parents, Queen Panglao and King Bohol.

Charmed by Ivy’s courage and cheerful spirit, the royal family decided to build her a castle—a place where she could feel right at home. Today, that castle stands proudly as Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort-Panglao, a sanctuary where, just like Ivy, guests are warmly welcomed and made to feel at home.

For those who wish to dive deeper into Ivy’s magical tale, Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao offers a delightful two-in-one book that tells Ivy’s full story and doubles as a fun coloring book for children—perfect for creating new memories during your stay.

Reaffirmation of Environmental Commitment

The introduction of Ivy, the resort’s endearing mascot, goes beyond adding a playful character to the property—it reaffirms Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort-Panglao’s deep commitment to environmental stewardship.

Ivy symbolizes not just the beauty of the ocean but also the responsibility to protect it. The resort uses Ivy’s story as a platform to raise awareness among guests and the wider community about the importance of preserving the marine ecosystem, especially the vibrant coastal life that makes Panglao such a treasured destination.

More than just spreading information, the resort takes meaningful action to back its advocacy. Each year, Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort-Panglao organizes coastal cleanup drives, ensuring that the beaches and shallow waters remain pristine and safe for marine life. Going a step further, the resort also participates in deepwater cleanup initiatives, working alongside committed partners and environmental groups to remove debris from beneath the ocean’s surface—efforts that are critical to maintaining a healthy marine habitat.

Through these ongoing initiatives, the resort helps create a safer, more flourishing home for Ivy, her fellow starfishes, and the countless other sea creatures that inhabit Panglao’s waters. By blending education with action, Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort-Panglao shows that even small, consistent efforts can create lasting waves of positive change, ensuring that future generations will continue to marvel at the island’s natural beauty.

Join Ivy This Summer

Have a festive summer this May in beautiful Bohol with a cozy island escape alongside Ivy. Bask in the sunshine and treat yourself to a relaxing stay at Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort-Panglao, where exclusive summer discounts and special perks await. For as low as Php 6,300.00, you can enjoy an overnight stay paired with a delightful buffet breakfast for two—perfect for making the most of this bright and festive season!

Beyond your stay, this smart-saving offer gives you access to the resort’s many amenities, including the swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, a lively game area, and complimentary WiFi to keep you connected.

