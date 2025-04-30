Pagasa: Rains in Cebu expected this weekend due to LPA, ITCZ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas may experience scattered rains and occasional thunderstorms over the weekend due to a low-pressure area (LPA) and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the state weather bureau said.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) – Mactan, said the LPA’s movement, along with the ITCZ affecting Mindanao and Palawan, is expected to bring light to moderate rains in Cebu and, at times, heavy downpours across parts of the Visayas.

“Regardless of how the LPA moves, Central Visayas will still be affected,” Quiblat told CDN Digital on Wednesday, April 30. “We are expecting rain showers over the weekend.”

As of 3 a.m. on April 29, the LPA was located 695 kilometers east of Davao City and remains embedded along the ITCZ, Pagasa said.

Quiblat explained that two possible scenarios have emerged for the LPA. It may either cross the Visayas heading toward Palawan, or shift closer to Eastern Visayas before moving away from the country.

In both instances, rain-bearing clouds could still reach Central Visayas.

The LPA has a moderate chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next few days, but its trough or extension is already causing weather disturbances.

The LPA’s trough is expected to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms to Mindanao, particularly in the Caraga and Davao regions.

Due to the ITCZ, the rest of Mindanao and Palawan are also forecast to experience scattered rains.

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods or landslides in low-lying and mountainous areas due to moderate to heavy rainfall.

Elsewhere in the country, including Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, localized thunderstorms may occur due to the prevailing easterlies.

Winds and sea conditions across the archipelago remain light to moderate, Pagasa added.

