BYD Cebu ensures hassle-free trips with more charging stations made available in Cebu

The BYD Cebu continues to commit not just to building cars but also to providing an ecosystem that enables a seamless, sustainable driving experience.

It is not just about switching cars. It’s about upgrading the way you move. Kenneth Huan Senior Vice President of BYD Cebu

This time, EV charging stations are strategically placed throughout Cebu to ensure that running out of battery is no longer a problem.

A Cleaner and More Connected Philippines

At the heart of BYD’s vision as a global pioneer in electric vehicles (EVs), is a cleaner and more connected Philippines. The company wants to ensure that while maintaining aesthetics and class, everyone can also contribute to protecting the environment. Their cars are designed to run on clean energy, contributing to the reduction of carbon footprints—one vehicle at a time.

During the BYD Tech Tour on April 25, 2025, in his speech, BYD Cebu President and CEO Edward Onglatco said that their commitment is not just about marketing vehicles but about building a greener future. “We are not just selling cars. We are building a movement, a shift to cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable mobility,” Onglatco said. The event features BYD’s full lineup of electric vehicles, including the BYD Shark 6 DMO and the newly launched BYD eMAX7. Onglatco emphasized that each model “pushes the boundaries of performance, efficiency, and innovation.”

Driving Confidence in Cebu

To ensure hassle-free trips, BYD Cebu has also partnered with other businesses like Prince Warehouse for its charging stations. These charging stations are strategically placed to cater to both residents and travelers, making it easier to go from one place to another without worrying about running out of charge, whether you are in the southern or northern part of Cebu. “We now have EV charging stations spread across Cebu province. So, whether you are in the city or heading out of town, BYD got your back,” Onglatco said.

BYD Cebu has addressed this concern by creating a robust network of over 17 charging stations that ensure that no matter where you are in Cebu, you can enjoy a hassle-free, uninterrupted driving experience. These charging stations are found in the following towns: Prince Express in Santa Fe, Prince Hotel in Bogo, Prince Superstore in Sogod, Prince Town in Camotes, Prince Warehouse in Toledo, Prince Express in Dumanjug, and BYD Cebu North in Mandaue.

After the successful opening of BYD in AS Fortuna, Ayala Cebu, and Il Corso, the company will also be opening their dealership stores in Cebu City, Minglanilla, and Toledo in the coming months. Kenneth Huan, Senior Vice President of BYD Cebu, said that there are now more BYD vehicles on the road, and what was once a rare sight has already become a common one. He emphasized that Cebu is ready for electric vehicles.

Huan added that if Cebuanos are still doubtful about using EVs, they can approach BYD’s consultants, take a test drive, and experience firsthand how BYD’s cutting-edge technology fits their lifestyle. “It is not just about switching cars. It’s about upgrading the way you move,” Huan said. Noel Maupoy, BYD Cebu Group Training Manager, in his speech, laid out the factors that make BYD set apart from other EV industries, which include its core technologies, giving them the power to innovate with a defined edge.

For more information about BYD, you can follow them on their social media pages at BYD Cars Philippines and BYD Cebu.