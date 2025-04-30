Labor Day 2025: Cebu labor groups to launch ‘Workers’ Electoral Agenda’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu labor groups will formally launch the Workers’ Electoral Agenda this Labor Day, May 1, during a joint program at the Fuente Osmeña Circle to urge voters to support candidates who champion pro-labor reforms.

Leading the unified Labor Day action are local chapters of major labor organizations: Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo–Kilusang Mayo Uno (AMA Sugbo–KMU), ALSA Kontraktwal Cebu, Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP), Partido Manggagawa (PM), and SENTRO ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa (SENTRO). The groups are calling for government action on critical labor issues, including wages, job security, and union rights.

“Our unity this year is unprecedented,” said Jaime Paglinawan of AMA Sugbo–KMU in a press release. “We are sending a clear message: this Labor Day is not just about protest — it’s about power, political accountability, and fighting for a better future for the working class.”

Among their key demands are increasing the minimum wage to ₱1,200 per day to address the rising cost of living, ending contractualization and labor-only contracting, pushing for the regularization of workers, protecting union rights, and putting an end to so-called band-aid policies that fail to address systemic labor problems.

In Central Visayas, depending on the city classification, daily minimum wages now range from P453 to P501.

“This Labor Day is a challenge to those seeking public office: Will you stand with the working class, or will you maintain the status quo?” said Teody Naveo in the same press release.

“We are putting forward our demands not only in the streets — but also in the political arena. This coming election is an opportunity for the working class to put forward progressive candidates that represent their genuine interests,” he continued.

More than 1,500 members from various organizations are expected to join the mass action. Alongside the launch of the Workers’ Electoral Agenda, the program will feature cultural performances and speeches from worker-leaders — highlighting both the spirit of resistance and solidarity in the labor movement. /clorenciana

