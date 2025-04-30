From sunrise bites to sunset sips: Experience edible expeditions at Solea Coast Resort Panglao

When adventure calls, everybody answers. But, between the thrill of every dive and the rush of exploring new horizons, even the boldest travelers need a moment to recharge.

The Solea Coast Resort Panglao’s combination of world-class dining, breathtaking views, and exceptional service ensures that your experience is as memorable as the adventures you embark on.

At Solea Coast Resort Panglao, the adventure doesn’t stop—it simply shifts gears. Here, you’re not only promised unforgettable experiences, but also a variety of dining options designed to refuel your spirit and satisfy every craving.

Whether it’s a cold beverage, a global flavor, or a local favorite you’re in the mood for, the adventure continues at Solea Coast Resort Panglao—this time, served on a plate.

Earth All Day Dining

Foodies are in for a treat at Earth All Day Dining, the signature restaurant of Solea Hotels and Resorts, where every meal is thoughtfully crafted to bring comfort, flavor, and a touch of global flair. Mornings begin with a warm, homey breakfast buffet that feels like a comforting embrace, offering hearty classics, fresh local fare, and everything in between to fuel your day. Whether you’re enjoying a solo start, a family feast, or a quiet moment over coffee, the ambiance and spread make every morning feel like home.

As the day unfolds, the dining experience transforms. By lunch and dinner, Earth All Day Dining takes guests on a culinary journey around the world. Its globe-spanning menu features a mix of international favorites and regional specialties, prepared with fresh ingredients and a creative touch. From Asian delights to savory proteins, there’s something to excite every palate and satisfy every craving.

Whether you’re a curious traveler or a returning guest, Earth All Day Dining offers more than just food—it creates moments worth savoring. With its inviting atmosphere, attentive service, and ever-evolving menu, it’s a destination in itself, perfect for sharing good meals and great memories. At Earth All Day Dining, every bite tells a story, and every visit feels like coming home.

Salt & Sky Rooftop Lounge

Nestled above the majestic Solea Coast Resort Panglao, the Salt & Sky Rooftop Lounge offers an exceptional setting to soak in the beauty of Bohol’s iconic sunsets. With its elevated position, this stylish haven invites guests to enjoy a front-row view as the sun dips below the horizon, casting a golden glow over the tranquil waters.

The dining experience at Salt & Sky is as captivating as the view. The menu combines bold and comforting internationally-loved flavors, featuring a mix of Italian classics and Asian-inspired dishes. Complementing these mouthwatering favorites are expertly mixed signature cocktails, each one designed to capture the essence of the surrounding atmosphere and enhance your sensory journey.

Open daily from the late afternoon to the evening, it’s the perfect place to pause and savor the magic of the island, whether you’re winding down from an adventurous day or simply seeking a serene escape.

For reservations and inquiry, call (038) 417-4026 or send an email to [email protected].