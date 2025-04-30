NBI-7 files cyberlibel case vs columnist Roberto Tiglao over Frasco’s complaint

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) has filed cyberlibel charges against columnist Roberto Tiglao over his opinion piece that allegedly defamed Deputy Speaker Duke Vincent Frasco.

The agency announced on Monday, April 28, that it had submitted the cyberlibel complaints against Tiglao before the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

The complaints stem from cases filed by Frasco, who accused Tiglao of spreading malice by claiming that he and 239 other lawmakers in the House of Representatives accepted bribes related to the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte in February.

Tiglao, in response, said he welcomed the charges, adding that it would allow both parties to address the issue in a public venue.

The opinion piece in question was published on February 14, titled “Cebu rep details how impeachment bribery worked.”

Tiglao cited Frasco’s video explaining why he voted in favor of Duterte’s impeachment, as well as a related news report, as his sources.

The piece was published on Tiglao’s official website and initially on The Manila Times, but the Manila-based broadsheet has since taken it down.

NBI-7, in a press release issued last Monday, said they found basis to file cyberlibel charges against Tiglao for “maliciously claiming” that Frasco had been “bribed to vote to impeach the Vice President,” an accusation the 5th District representative vehemently denied.

For his part, Tiglao stood by his piece.

At the same time, the columnist hit back at the agency, adding that the cyberlibel complaints filed against him lacked any “factual basis and presented no evidence to support the claims.”

He also denied failing to present any evidence to substantiate the claims in his piece when he appeared before the NBI’s Metro Manila office.

“I was subpoenaed but the NBI agent who talked to me said it was a formality to merely inform about the charges, but not to answer the charges. The agent even refused to give me a copy of Frasco’s complaint,” Tiglao explained. /clorenciana

