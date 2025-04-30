PhilHealth covers outpatient care for malaria

In 2023, the DOH Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) recorded a 90% increase in malaria cases from the previous year’s 3,245 to 6,248. In 2024 however, 72 out of 82 provinces in the Philippines have been declared malaria free. These developments underscore the necessity of recommitting to our efforts towards controlling and eliminating malaria.

With this year’s theme for World Malaria Day, “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite”, the World Health Organization (WHO) calls for a renewal of the global commitment to end malaria and urges collective efforts from the international policy level to community and individual action.

In line with this, PhilHealth reaffirms the national commitment to eliminate malaria by 2030 through its benefits packages that cover services related to malaria.

Earlier this year, PhilHealth increased its coverage for the following outpatient malaria services from P780 to P1,170:

Diagnostic Malaria Smears

Rapid Diagnostic Test

Medicines (Artemether +Lumefantrine)

Consultation, Patient Education, and Counseling

Members can avail these benefits at 1,816 accredited facilities including primary care facilities, outpatient malaria centers, and accredited level 1, 2, and 3 hospitals. Additionally, coverage for malaria without complications is also provided at P5,460 at primary care facilities and P7,800 at hospitals.

“Ang PhilHealth ay patuloy na sumusuporta na makamit ang ating Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) partikular sa pagsisikap na mapuksa ang malaria sa ating bansa. Sa pamamagitan ng Malaria Package, mas mabilis na magkakaroon ng access ang ating mga kababayan sa tamang pagsusuri, paggamot, at pag-iwas sa sakit na ito”, said Dr. Edwin M. Mercado, PhilHealth Acting President and CEO.

For more details on the malaria packages and other benefits, members may call PhilHealth’s 24/7 touch points at (02) 866-225-88 or at mobile numbers (Smart) 0998-857-2957, 0968-865-4670, (Globe) 0917-1275987 or 0917-1109812.

