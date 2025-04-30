From Mountains to Mangroves: IPI Pushes for Coastal Sustainability

Last April 5, the shores of Agus, Lapu-Lapu City became a hub of hope and environmental action as over 100 Eco Warriors from International Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IPI) gathered for a mangrove planting activity in partnership with Seed4Com.

The event, joined by IPI’s very own Eco Warriors, marked a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability.

Unlike previous efforts under IPI’s Green by 28 initiative—focused primarily on tree planting in mountainous barangays—this recent endeavor expanded the scope of environmental action to coastal areas. By shifting from upland tree planting to mangrove growing, IPI acknowledges the vital role mangroves play in shielding communities from natural disasters such as flash floods and storm surges.

Mangroves are known as the “silent protectors” of coastal ecosystems. They prevent soil erosion, support marine life, and serve as natural buffers against the rising threats of climate change. With this activity, IPI not only contributes to environmental protection but also reinforces its vision of holistic wellness—a vision that extends beyond health products to the greater ecosystem we live in.

As IPI celebrates its 66th year this May, this initiative is just one of many steps the company is taking toward a greener, more sustainable future. From the mountains to the coastlines, IPI remains committed to wellness—not just for individuals, but for communities and the environment alike.

Through continuous efforts like this, IPI proves that wellness is not just a promise—it’s a practice.