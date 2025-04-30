Comelec tells Bohol gov bet to explain sexist remarks

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday, April 29, issued a show cause order (SCO) to Bohol gubernatorial candidate Dan Neri Lim for alleged remarks against Rep. Maria Vanessa Aumentado that may have violated the poll body’s anti-discrimination resolution and fair campaign guidelines for the May 12 elections.

The order was based on a complaint filed by Aumentado, who accused Lim of making defamatory and sexist statements on two episodes of his radio program Barog Bohol, aired on March 19 and March 26, 2025.

According to the complaint, Lim allegedly discussed Aumentado’s undergarments on air and questioned the paternity of her youngest daughter, implying she was unfaithful to her husband.

Comelec has given Lim three days from receipt of the order to respond and explain why a case for election offense or disqualification should not be filed against him. The deadline is non-extendable.

“Failure on your part to comply with this order shall be construed as a waiver of your right to be heard and the filing of the appropriate case against you,” the Comelec stated.

Character assassination

Lim, in a text message to the Inquirer, confirmed he had not yet received the order but committed to comply. “I have not received a copy of the show cause order. I will comply with the order of the Comelec and submit my explanation within the required period. Thank you,” he said.

In her complaint, Aumentado said Lim’s public statements constituted malicious gossip and character assassination. She added that the insinuations about her daughter’s paternity were defamatory and intended to damage her reputation and family.

She further accused Lim of sexually objectifying her by discussing her underwear in a “vulgar and demeaning” manner, saying the remarks aimed to humiliate her by reducing her identity to the “brand and cost of her intimate apparel.”

Aumentado asserted that such behavior violates not only election rules but also basic decency, respect for women, and the spirit of fair campaigning.

