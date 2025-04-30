P20/kg rice on May 1 Cebu rollout: All residents eligible – Palace

MANILA, Philippines – Everyone, regardless of income status, will be eligible to purchase rice at P20 per kg. on May 1 in Cebu province as part of the government’s pilot rollout of its rice subsidy program through Kadiwa stores, Malacañang announced Wednesday.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro said the initial offering will not be limited to indigent or vulnerable sectors but will be made available to the general public during its launch in Cebu.

READ: Kadiwa centers to start selling P20/kilo rice on May 2 – DA

“Hindi lamang po vulnerable sectors ang makikinabang. Bukas po, lahat ay puwede pong mag-avail sa Kadiwa stores sa Cebu (Not only vulnerable sectors will benefit. Tomorrow—everyone can avail of [the P20 rice] at the Kadiwa stores in Cebu),” Castro said in a Palace press briefing.

“Hindi po pili, kung hindi lahat po ng maaaring mag-avail po nito ay allowed po; hindi po ito limited lamang sa vulnerable sector (It won’t be selective, everyone can avail. It will not be limited to the vulnerable sectors),” she added.

The Department of Agriculture announced last week the rollout of the PHP20/kg. rice in Visayas following a Cebu closed-door meeting between President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and 12 governors in the region.

READ: National sale of P20/kg rice still lacking Comelec approval

Under the program, indigent Filipino families are eligible to buy the PHP20/kg. rice up to 10 kg. weekly or a total of 40 kg. every month. However, the May 1 launch opens the benefit to all residents for that day only.

The P20/kg. rice is among the campaign promises of the President. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP