Amid suspension order, Gwen ‘to stay put’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Despite a suspension order from the Ombudsman, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia said she will not step down.

Speaking to reporters in a press conference on Wednesday, April 30, Garcia said she will continue to do her function as governor while her camp seeks clarification on her suspension.

“I will continue to serve the Cebuanos in the best possible way that I can within the bounds of law,” she said.

READ: P20/kilo rice initiative: Gwen defends it amid criticisms

They will also be sending a letter to Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, asking his office to shed light on the Ombudsman’s decision.

“So, pending resolution of my query, I have decided to stay put in office and continue to serve as the governor of this great province of ours,” said Garcia.

READ: After CICC cases dismissal, Gwen wants probe into property sale

Preventive suspension

Ombudsman Samuel Martires confirmed to reporters in Manila of issuing a preventive suspension against Garcia following complaints that the governor has allegedly violated the Code of Conduct and Ethics for Public Officials.

The case accused Garcia of issuing a special permit to conduct quarrying activities in portions of Mananga River that fell within the Central Cebu Protected Landscape (CCPL), a protected area.

Garcia, in an earlier statement, defended her decision, saying they need to desilt the Mananga River, a major tributary in Cebu island, to address water supply crisis here during the El Niño phenomenon in 2024.

She also denied allegations that she was acting in personal interest when she granted the contractor, Shalom Construction Inc., a special permit to do the quarry and desilting.

Powerful individual

In the meantime, Garcia said the suspension order has not dampened her drive in campaigning for her third term as the province’s most powerful individual.

“We are in the thick of a very, shall we say, a spirited and in the more colloquial terms, ugly campaign season. And we are going into the final stretch,” said Garcia.

The Ombudsman’s order came just two weeks before the May 12 polls.

“It is imperative that the province of Cebu portrays this picture and impression of order of resoluteness and firmness And that, whatever the uh motivations may be, I will not be perturbed,” Garcia said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP