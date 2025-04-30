Abaca Baking Company opens landmark 15th store at SM Seaside Cebu

Cebu, Philippines—Abaca Baking Company (ABC) proudly marks a major milestone with the opening of its 15th branch—one of its largest yet—at SM Seaside Cebu.

The new Abaca Baking Company at SM Seaside Cebu is now open, ready to serve handcrafted food, fresh coffee, and the warm hospitality that has made ABC a cherished part of Cebu’s vibrant dining culture.

Following a successful launch at Ayala Malls Central Bloc earlier this year, this expansion signals more than just continued growth in Cebu; it marks the brand’s first steps toward a broader national presence, with Luzon on the horizon.

Located on the Upper Ground Floor of the Seaview Wing, the new ABC branch brings the brand’s signature warmth, craftsmanship, and relaxed energy to the southern side of the city. With a spacious and stylish design, the café welcomes everyone—from casual coffee drinkers to weekend brunch lovers—offering its beloved menu closer to home for guests from Cebu’s southern districts.

A Culinary Legacy, Rooted in Cebu

Founded by chef Jason Hyatt and his wife, Anna in 2006, the Abaca Group has been a pioneer in Cebu’s homegrown dining scene. From the boutique charm of Abaca Resort Mactan to iconic concepts like Maya Mexican, Tavolata, Red Lizard, and Phat Pho, the group is known for creating authentic, chef-driven experiences that have shaped Cebu’s culinary landscape.

Today, Abaca Baking Company has become a Cebuano staple, grounded in a simple promise: honest food, warm service, and freshly baked goodness. With plans for more stores underway, the Abaca spirit is ready to reach even more communities.

A Platform for Cebuano Artistry

More than just a bakery, ABC serves as a vibrant canvas for Cebu’s creative community. Through a growing partnership with Qube Gallery, one of the city’s leading contemporary art spaces, ABC highlights the work of emerging and established Cebuano artists inside its stores.

From locally curated art displays to coffee cups featuring designs by homegrown talents, every visit to ABC becomes an opportunity to experience and discover Cebuano creativity.

Fresh Flavors from Sunrise to Sunset

At ABC, every morning begins with a fresh batch of handcrafted breads and pastries, baked daily. In keeping with tradition, the store holds its nightly bake sale—offering remaining baked goods on sale during the final hour before closing.

Beyond pastries, guests can enjoy a wide range of all-day dishes including hearty breakfasts, fresh salads, sandwiches, pastas, and more—all prepared with the same dedication to quality that defines the brand.

A Neighborhood Gathering Place

True to its roots, ABC is more than a café—it’s a neighborhood fixture where guests are greeted by name, families gather for weekend meals, and students find a welcoming place to study or meet.

At its heart, ABC offers more than just meals: it fosters connection, belonging, and the comforting sense of home that keeps guests coming back.

The new Abaca Baking Company at SM Seaside Cebu is now open, ready to serve handcrafted food, fresh coffee, and the warm hospitality that has made ABC a cherished part of Cebu’s vibrant dining culture.

Follow along for updates and promos on Instagram and Facebook: @abacabakingco | @theabacagroup