Two dreamy PH beaches named among 2025 world’s best

Two dreamy spots in the Philippines have officially made waves on “The World’s 50 Best Beaches” 2025 list, and we couldn’t be prouder.

The breathtaking Entalula Beach in Palawan was named second best beach in the world, next to Italy’s Cala Goloritzé, which stands out, thanks in part to its dramatic 143-meter limestone pinnacle. Meanwhile, the pristine Bon Bon Beach on Romblon Island ranked 38th among the 50 beautiful destinations included in this year’s list.

According to The World’s 50 Best Beaches website, the rankings were based on eight criteria: uniqueness, wildlife, pristine conditions (untouched), soundtrack of nature; ease of entry; calm waters; unspoiled tranquility (not too crowded); and consistently idyllic.

‘Palawan’s overlooked slice of heaven’

Entalula Beach was commended for its “amazing seclusion” and “striking limestone cliffs that provide a stunning and dramatic backdrop to its white, sandy shores.”

“This beach is less frequented than others in the area, offering visitors a chance to escape the usual tourist spots and truly immerse themselves in nature. The water is remarkably clear, providing excellent conditions for both swimming and snorkeling, where visitors can explore vibrant coral reefs just a short swim from the shore. Accessible only by boat, Entalula adds an element of adventure and exclusivity to any visit. Its striking natural features and tranquil atmosphere make it a coveted spot for relaxation and appreciating nature,” the website stated.

‘A laidback undeveloped paradise’

Bon Bon Beach on Romblon Island is meanwhile “admired for its unique natural sandbar that stretches out to Bangug Island. Visible during low tide, this sandbar allows visitors to walk across the shallow, clear waters to the neighboring island.”

The website further described the beach as “undeveloped, preserving its serene and unspoiled charm. The sand is fine and white, while the water is incredibly clear, providing lovely swimming conditions without big waves. As a lesser-known destination, Bon Bon Beach offers a quiet retreat compared to more tourist-heavy spots, so much so that often you could have this beach all to yourself.”

