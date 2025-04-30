Cebu Classic begins five-game May stretch vs. Parañaque Patriots

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After a narrow loss to the powerhouse Abra Solid North Weavers, the Cebu Classic return to action in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Season 2025 against the Parañaque Patriots on Thursday at the Olivarez College Gymnasium.

The matchup marks the start of Cebu’s five-game schedule for the month of May.

The Classics nearly pulled off an upset against then-league leader Abra on April 25 in Pangasinan, but ultimately fell short. That defeat dropped Cebu to 20th place in the standings with a 3-5 win-loss record.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are still in search of their first win of the season. They suffered a 62-76 loss to the Pasay Voyagers on April 15, also at home, and have dropped their first four outings.

Cebu Classic will once again lean on its mix of homegrown talent and seasoned veterans, led by Limuel Tampus, who is the team’s top scorer. Tampus is averaging 9.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game, with a total of 72 points through eight games.

Close behind is Dennis Santos, who contributes 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and an impressive 4.0 blocks per game. Big man Ladis Lepalam ranks third in scoring for the squad with averages of 7.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per outing.

For Parañaque, veteran Carl Bryan Cruz is expected to anchor the offense, supported by Jayboy Solis, John Paul Calvo, and Deo Timajo.

After the Parañaque game, Cebu Classic will take on the Rizal Golden Coolers on May 6 in Valenzuela, followed by a May 16 clash against the Mindoro Tamaraws in Manila. They will close the month with back-to-back games versus Pasay on May 22 and the Basilan Portmasters on May 28.

