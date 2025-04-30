Althea Bacaro vies in her first youth world c’ships in Peru

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Young Cebuana weightlifter Althea Bacaro will plunge into her first world championship action tomorrow, April 30 (May 1 Philippine Time) in the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Youth and Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru.

Bacaro who is part of the 8-weightlifter Philippine team sent by the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) headed by its president Monico Puentevella will vie in the youth women’s 40-kilogram division.

The 13-year-old Bacaro, a silver medalist in the 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships will face a tough line-up of competitors in her division.

READ:

As the lone Filipina in the 10-weightlifter line-up of the youth women’s 40 kgs division, she will face Brazilian Isanelly Da Silva, Estefany Montejano Castillo (Mexico), Jyoshna Sabar (India), Osiris Lopez (Venezuela), Thaira Sarai Realpe Mina (Ecuador), Jessimar Hernandez (Venezuela), Ecrin Naz Sahin (Turkey), Yu-Ti Chiang (Taiwan), and Blanca Mileidy Morales (Peru).

Bacaro who is also a varsity weightlifter of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters will have a decent starting lift of 130 kilograms. Accompanying her is Cebuano Olympian coach Christopher Bureros.

The rest of the Philippine youth weightlifting team competing are Alexsandra Ann Diaz (youth women’s 40kg), Prince Keil Delos Santos (junior men’s 55kg), Jhodie Peralta (youth/junior women’s 55kg), Rosalinda Faustino (junior women’s 49kg), Albert Ian Delos Santos (junior men’s 67kg), and Jay-R Colonia (youth men’s 49kg).

Aside from Puentevella and Bureros, the team is accompanied by several SWP coaches in Gregorio Colonia, Antonio Agustin, and Diwa Delos Santos.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP