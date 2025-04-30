Comelec: 15 areas in CV under yellow category

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – At least 15 localities in Central Visayas are now classified from green to yellow category by the Regional Joint Security Control Center (RJSCC).

Eight of these are in Cebu. These are the cities of Cebu and Mandaue and the municipalities of Balamban, Daanbantayan, Argao, San Fernando, Dalaguete, and Dumanjug.

The seven others are in Bohol province. These are Tagbilaran City and San Miguel, Buenavista, Trinidad, Ubay, Inabanga, and Tubigon towns.

Atty. Francisco Pobe, director of the Commission on Elections in Central Visayas (Comelec – 7), said that the recommendation for the change of status of the 15 LGUs was approved during the RJSCC meeting on April 28.

This decision was based on the validation and recommendation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the local police, as affirmed by their regional heads.

Yellow category

Areas placed under the yellow category are those with notable political rivalry and tension, which necessitates tighter security measures. While no election-related incidents have been reported in the region, the classification raises concerns over political rivalries.

Pobe said they considered two factors – intense political rivalry between contending parties and the potential emergence of hired personnel or hired forces that may cause disruption – in making the decision to place the 15 LGUs under yellow category.

With the classification, additional security personnel will be deployed in these areas to ensure the conduct of a peaceful and orderly elections.

Pobe said they already informed the police offices of the 15 localities of their latest classification for their guidance.

He also clarified that being placed under the yellow category is not a cause for alarm.

“Dili nato angay ikahadlok because ang purpose namo is just simply to make sure nga ang lugar is properly manned, protected, or secured,” said Pobe.

(There is nothing to fear because the purpose for doing this is just to make sure that the area is properly manned, protected and secured.)

