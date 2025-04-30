There’s more for Mom at Radisson Blu Cebu on Mother’s Day Weekend

Radisson Blu Cebu is set to make this coming Mother’s Day weekend another one for the books with a series of heartwarming experiences designed to shower mom with love and appreciation. From May 9 to 11, 2025, Friday to Sunday, guests can enjoy a host of thoughtfully curated promotions from the Lobby Bar to the Spa and, of course, Feria, with activities to treat moms to a celebration they would adore.

Start the weekend right and catch up with mom over the Afternoon Tea with Mom experience, at just PHP999.00 for 2 persons. This elegant setup includes a delicious assortment of pastries, sandwiches, and specialty teas meant to be perfect for spending quality time with mom in the Lobby Bar lounge, soaking in the live entertainment and overlooking the hotel’s verdant landscapes.

For the moms who love a good pampering, the highly-rated The Spa at Radisson Blu is giving a 20% discount for the signature 90 min Filipino Hilot massage. Use this time to unwind with holistic healing methods to recharge your spirits with the first woman you ever loved.

On Mother’s Day itself, May 11, guests are invited to indulge in an unforgettable lunch or dinner buffet for PHP2,200, at Feria, Radisson Blu Cebu’s award-winning all-day dining restaurant. Culinary highlights include whole lechon, baked Norwegian salmon, and slow-roasted beef chuck, just to name a few, while for diners of four or more, moms can enjoy free when coming with at least 3 full-paying adults, for a value-packed 3+1 promotion.

Adding a personal and emotional touch to the celebration, the hotel brings back the well-loved Song for Mom. During lunch service, guests can join the live acoustic performance on stage to dedicate their most sentimental song to their moms or maternal figures. As a thank-you for sharing the love, each participant will receive a gift certificate from Slimmers World Elite Face & Skin Clinic in SM Seaside, for an absolutely free diamond peel worth PHP2,500.

Also look out for this year’s Mom and Me Moments: Then and Now, this year’s iteration of the hotel’s Mother’s Day social media contest on Facebook, with a simple and fun activity to give followers and viewers in Cebu City the chance to win treats that make sure to include mom, like Feria lunch or dinner buffet for four, massages for two, and new Blu Bakery pastries to make a perfect, and tasty gift for your special lady.

“Our goal is to go beyond making moms feel special this Mother’s Day,” shared Ann Olalo, Radisson Blu Cebu’s new General Manager, a mom herself. “Not only are we sharing great value promotions but also meaningful activities that our patrons will remember.”

Celebrate love, family, and unforgettable moments this Mother’s Day at Radisson Blu Hotel, Cebu.

