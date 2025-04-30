Rondina, Pons rekindle storied tandem for BPT Futures in Laguna

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina and Bernadeth Pons are set to rekindle their iconic beach volleyball partnership as they represent the Philippines in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour (BPT) Futures Nuvali, which kicks off on Thursday, May 1, at the Nuvali Sand Courts in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

It has been a while since Rondina, a proud Cebuana, and Pons—fondly known together as “SiPons”— competed side by side on the sand. Both athletes currently play for different clubs in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), with Rondina suiting up for Choco Mucho and Pons for Creamline.

Their last official pairing was during the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games held in the Philippines, where they clinched a bronze medal. Since then, both have competed internationally with different partners with Rondina alongside Jovelyn Gonzaga and Pons with Floremel Rodriguez.

REUNION

Their reunion is a welcome sight for Philippine beach volleyball fans, especially as the duo previously made waves in the BPT by capturing gold in 2022. With that pedigree, their return brings renewed hope for a strong finish as they don national colors anew.

Rondina is coming off a recent accolade, having been honored at the 39th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards by the Sportswriters Association of Cebu on April 26 for her bronze medal performance with Alas Pilipinas in indoor volleyball.

The BPT Futures Nuvali will feature teams from 19 countries, including volleyball powerhouses like the United States, Germany, Latvia, the Netherlands, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Italy.

Aside from the much-anticipated Rondina-Pons tandem, rising stars Khylem Progella and Sofia Pagara of the University of Santo Tomas will also be in the spotlight after making significant strides internationally.

The Philippines will also field several other women’s tandems: Sunnie Kalani Villapando and Jen Gaviola; UAAP champions Honey Grace Cordero and Kat Epa from National University; and seasoned pair Alexa Polidario and Dij Rodriguez.

On the men’s side, the country’s entries include Jude Garcia and Jaron Requinton, Lerry John Francisco and Edwin Tolentino, and the duo of Ronniel Rosales and Alex Iraya.

